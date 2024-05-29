Sailing overseas | Ma Lei leads a team to investigate Egypt and Algeria, supporting the expansion of the African market

Recently, Ma Lei, General Manager of Dongfeng Motor Corporation's International Business Department and General Manager of Dongfeng Import and Export Corporation, led a team to investigate Egypt and Algeria to gain first-hand knowledge of the local automobile market's business development, conduct in-depth investigations into the local business environment and policies, and further promote Dongfeng brand's market development and strategic layout in North Africa

Recently, Ma Lei, General Manager of Dongfeng Motor Corporation’s International Business Department and General Manager of Dongfeng Import and Export Corporation, led a team to investigate Egypt and Algeria to gain first-hand knowledge of the local automobile market’s business development, conduct in-depth investigations into the local business environment and policies, and further promote Dongfeng brand’s market development and strategic layout in North Africa.

Deepen communication and accelerate cooperation

On May 17, Ma Lei and his delegation arrived in Egypt and held talks with His Excellency Mahmoud Essmat, Minister of State Enterprises of Egypt. At the meeting, Ma Lei gave a detailed introduction to the development history of Dongfeng Motor Group and its export business, focusing on the current diversified product line of Dongfeng Motor Group. His Excellency Mahmoud Essmat fully affirmed the development of Dongfeng Motor in Egypt and expressed high expectations for future cooperation between the two sides.

The two sides also discussed in depth Dongfeng Motor’s plan to build an E70 KD plant in Egypt. This project will further enhance Dongfeng Motor’s localized production capacity in the Egyptian market and meet the local consumers’ demand for high-quality cars.

Dongfeng brand makes a grand debut

The opening of the Dongfeng brand store in Algeria marks a new stage in the cooperation between Dongfeng and Algeria’s CEVITAL Group. Currently, CEVITAL Group has introduced a number of Dongfeng brand vehicles, including passenger vehicles, heavy trucks, light trucks, pickups, etc., and plans to further introduce more models such as VOYAH and MHERO.

During the investigation in Egypt and Algeria, Ma Lei and his team went deep into the overseas front line to gain first-hand insight into market demand, further consolidating the long-term and stable cooperative relationship between Dongfeng Motor and local partners, and injecting “acceleration” into Dongfeng’s strategic layout in the North African market. In the future, Dongfeng Import and Export Company will continue to deepen its presence in overseas markets, promote more high-quality and high-performance automotive products to the world stage, and bring a better travel experience to global consumers.

SOURCE: Dongfeng