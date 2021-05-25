Personnel changes in BMW Group’s global production network

The BMW Group’s production locations in Munich, Oxford and Spartanburg will have new plant directors from 1 September

The BMW Group’s production locations in Munich, Oxford and Spartanburg will have new plant directors from 1 September. With the retirement of Knudt Flor (61), Robert Engelhorn (51) will take over the management of what is currently the BMW Group’s largest production location, in Spartanburg, USA, which produces the overwhelming majority of BMW X vehicles. Last year, despite restrictions due to the pandemic, its production volume totalled more than 360,000 vehicles. Engelhorn is currently in charge of the main plant in Munich.

He hands over to Peter Weber (49), the current head of Plants Oxford (MINI) and Swindon (pressings and body components). Weber brings his expertise from handling the launch of the fully-electric MINI Cooper SE* to Plant Munich, where the first BMW i4* will come off the production line this autumn. Markus Grüneisl is moving to the UK to take over from Weber as the future head of both plants. The 45-year-old is currently responsible for areas including the BMW production system, process excellence and plant digitalisation at BMW Group headquarters.

“All three are proven experts with extensive process know-how, years of experience and, not least, excellent leadership qualities. I am certain these colleagues will rigorously implement our key future projects – the transformation of electromobility, digitalisation and sustainability – and continue our plants’ success stories,” said Milan Nedeljković, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Production.

SOURCE: BMW Group