Performance Manufacturing Center begins production of limited-edition Acura NSX Type S

Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Marysville, Ohio is the exclusive global production home to the Acura NSX Type S

The Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) has begun production of the limited-edition Acura NSX Type S.* The NSX Type S made its global debut during the 2021 Monterey Car Week, immediately establishing itself as Acura’s performance halo, and taking the brand’s commitment to Precision Crafted Performance to a new level.

With a total production run of 350 units, every NSX Type S was quickly reserved when pre-orders opened last August. PMC will finish production of the limited-run supercar this year.

“Today is an exciting day for PMC and Acura as we begin shipping the highly-desired NSX Type S supercar,” said PMC Division Lead Gail May. “Every associate here is committed to ensuring that each Type S we build, from VIN#001 all the way up to VIN#350, will be as perfect as the first second-generation NSX this team built in 2016.”

The first two NSX Type S models built at the PMC were painted in the facility’s exclusive Gotham Gray matte paint finish. This matte-metallic finish requires new handling and shipping techniques at the PMC to ensure it is fully protected during transport to Acura dealers. This includes a new protective film applied to the car, and a new thicker and softer body covering for transportation. In addition, special training is being provided to Acura dealers to pass along instructions for proper care to owners.

Instantly recognizable by its distinctive and more aggressive front and rear styling, the Acura NSX Type S also features unique 5-spoke wheels, stickier Pirelli P-Zero tires, a retuned Adaptive Damper System, Type S decals and a standard carbon fiber roof. Under its available carbon fiber engine cover is Acura’s most powerful production drivetrain ever: an updated version of the supercar’s twin-turbocharged V6 and three-motor hybrid system that produces 600-horsepower and 492 lb.-ft. of torque.

The supercar’s 9-speed DCT and revolutionary torque-vectoring Sport Hybrid Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®) also are retuned to maximize performance. An available Lightweight Package includes Carbon Ceramic Brakes, Carbon Fiber Engine Cover and Carbon Fiber interior package, reducing total curb weight by nearly 58 lbs.

