Pathway to digital workshop: MAN Truck & Bus and Solera enter partnership

MAN Truck & Bus AG and Solera Holdings Inc. have formed a partnership aimed at the digitization of after-sales processes in the commercial vehicle business. In the future, MAN will use Solera’s Digital Garage platform to further advance connectivity in the after-sales area.

Digital Garage was developed to connect drivers, vehicles and workshops with an easy-to-use software solution. Customers will not directly notice the cooperation between the two companies, however, because all applications developed with Solera will run either in the background or be offered as part of MAN Digital Services on the company’s own RIO logistics platform. Nevertheless, customers will experience significant added value due to the cooperation between MAN and Solera. In the future, procedures involved when dropping off or picking up vehicles in the workshop – including associated processes like estimates – will be even faster and more accurate. Less time will be needed in the workshop; the costs incurred can be better calculated in advance.

By linking all worldwide MAN workshops and service centers on the Digital Garage platform, the commercial vehicle manufacturer will have a large data volume on the existing vehicle fleet – of course in compliance with all existing data protection standards. Systematic use of these data will help significantly improve customer service, allowing more precise determinations for the next service date, for example. Further advantages are a more in-depth digitization of order acceptance as well as shorter overall workshop times.

“Our company’s partnership with Solera is another step on the road to digitization. It is in line with our strategy, which involves completely rethinking the world of transportation and logistics with strong partners by our side. We are gradually branching out from being a commercial vehicles manufacturer with a focus on hardware to become a provider of intelligent and sustainable transportation solutions. Further digitization of the after-sales business has a key part to play in this transformation”, says Christian Kaiser, CDO at MAN Truck & Bus.

“We are privileged to work with MAN Truck & Bus to deliver on their vision of a digitally enhanced and streamlined customer journey. Our mission is to disrupt the status quo of the global fleet aftersales market,” said Tony Aquila, the founder, Chairman and CEO of Solera. “Partnering with MAN is an exciting opportunity for us to further expand our global offering leveraging over four Billion dollars invested in automotive, insurance and identity solutions, to help small to large fleets reduce waste and improve connectivity of their ecosystems using customer-centric hardware that we specifically designed for the global truck and fleet industries.”

