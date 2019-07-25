ON Semiconductor to demonstrate sensing, connectivity and actuation technologies plus design tool innovations for IoT applications

ON Semiconductor Corporation (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, will be demonstrating its solutions and tools for powering, sensing, and providing connectivity and actuation for the IoT at the International Internet of Things Exhibition (IOTE) to be held in Shenzhen, China between July 30 and August 1.

Sensing is fundamental to the IoT and is a major area of expertise for ON Semiconductor. This will be represented by several demonstrations planned for the exhibition to include a Smart Passive Sensor (SPS) temperature data-logging demo, which is the first of a new generation of tags delivering significantly enhanced flexibility, power, and greater RFID sensitivity. Reflecting the company’s world-leading position in image sensing, demos showcasing vision-based IoT will include a Bluetooth Low Energy® camera. Enabled by a low-power CMOS image sensor, the camera offers the ability to detect motion and capture high-speed objects while minimizing demands on system power and application real estate.

In the area of connectivity, demonstrations will feature the RSL10 Bluetooth 5 radio System on Chip (SoC) that brings the industry’s lowest power Bluetooth Low Energy to wireless applications. Amongst these will be a multi-sensor platform with continuous solar energy harvesting. A Machine-to-Machine (M2M) demo will show an ultra-low power solution for flexible, rapid prototyping to quickly connect an Ali IoT cloud platform. For lighting actuation, a smart lighting demonstration featuring SMPS-free, direct AC dimming powered by ON Semiconductor’s NCP786A high voltage linear regulator and using the company’s NCL30170 linear LED driver plus Bluetooth control, will show visitors a practical and innovative end-to-end connected lighting solution.

The company’s evolving Strata Developer Studio™ will also be demonstrated. Strata is a comprehensive plug-and-play research, evaluation and design tool that supports fast and easy development of IoT solutions in a continually updated, integrated, intuitive environment.

In total, ON Semiconductor will present almost 30 demonstrations and exhibits giving booth visitors a true indication of the almost limitless possibilities of the IoT. Commenting on the company’s participation at the show, Wiren Perera, who heads IoT strategy at ON Semiconductor, said: “The potential of the IoT is being realized and the 12th IOTE will provide information and inspiration for those looking to develop applications. ON Semiconductor’s innovative solutions and tools assist and accelerate the development of designs across all end markets in this exciting sector.”

For more innovative IoT solutions, visit ON Semiconductor’s booth numbered 1A67 in Hall 1 at IOTE, July 30 to August 1 in Shenzhen.

SOURCE: ON Semiconductor