Not just for allergy sufferers: Clean air in ŠKODA vehicles thanks to Climatronic Air Care System

Spring can be an unpleasant time of year for allergy suffers, with the first pollen in April causing watery eyes and sneezing fits. These allergy symptoms can have an adverse impact on driving safety because at 50 km/h, a sneeze can mean driving blind for around 30 metres. The Climatronic Air Care system in many ŠKODA vehicles effectively remedies this situation. Using various sensors, it monitors the air quality in the vehicle, detects increased pollen or fine dust concentrations and responds automatically. The cabin air filters in current ŠKODA vehicles are also crucial for clean air in the interior. They perform three functions simultaneously: they catch particles, have antibacterial action and can even absorb unpleasant odours. However, this only works optimally if the cabin air filters are changed regularly, ideally in spring.

More than 150 million people in the European Union suffered from allergies in 2016, according to a survey by the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI). With effective interior filters and intelligent air conditioning systems such as the Climatronic with Air Care System, ŠKODA keeps up to 99% of pollen and many fine dust particles out of numerous vehicles in the current range. The Czech brand is thus increasing driving safety for allergy sufferers and people with chronic breathing problems as well as comfort for all passengers, especially sensitive individuals and children – for example in cities with fine dust pollution and other regions with poor air quality.

Air Care system uses sensors for air quality and humidity

The Climatronic with Air Care System, which is available as standard or as an option in the new ŠKODA OCTAVIA as well as the KAROQ, KODIAQ and SUPERB, uses various sensors to measure the interior air quality and humidity. If it detects excessive indoor air pollution, it automatically activates the air recirculation function. This prevents any contaminated air from outside entering the vehicle, and the existing air is cleaned by internal recirculation. During this circulation process, the air passes through a highly effective activated carbon cabin filter in the Air Care System each time. Not only does it filter small particles, but it also has antibacterial action to keep germs out of the interior. In addition, unpleasant odours are absorbed; if necessary, the recirculation function also supports this; for example, when the smell of windscreen washer fluid enters the vehicle.

Three different cabin filters in use

ŠKODA uses three different cabin filters in its vehicles. In addition to an economy version for the entire ŠKODA model range, the manufacturer uses an activated carbon pollen filter as well as an odour filter, which in addition to having the highest filter capacity also absorbs bacteria and unpleasant odours.

“I am convinced that today we offer our customers an optimal cabin-filter package in terms of air quality, filterability and price. We can keep up to 99% of the pollen and particles out of the vehicle interior, thereby contributing to the health and well-being of passengers,” says Jan Hrnčíř, ŠKODA coordinator for the development of air conditioning systems.

