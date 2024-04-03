Nissan receives 15th Energy Star® Partner of the Year award

Nissan North America has been named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Nissan North America has been named an Energy Star Partner of the Year by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This is the 15th consecutive year that Nissan was recognized with this award, which highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to energy efficiency and the effectiveness of its energy management programs.

In addition, for the 13th consecutive year, Nissan received the Energy Star Sustained Excellence Award. The U.S. EPA presents this award to partners who have earned Energy Star Partner of the Year recognition for a minimum of two consecutive years and have demonstrated the surpassing of their annual achievements from previous years. The company, along with employees and suppliers, has achieved a 14% reduction in energy consumption per vehicle produced, contributing to a 3% reduction in total energy usage versus the prior year.

“This award, the highest level of recognition by the EPA, underscores our unwavering commitment to energy efficiency and environmental stewardship across the organization,” said Chris Goddard, Nissan environmental and energy engineering manager. “Nissan’s sustainability activities are conducted with consideration to how we can contribute towards maintaining an enriching and sustainable life for all people, with a strong focus on climate change, air quality, resource dependency and water preservation. We are committed to maintaining this standard of excellence and to pioneering innovations that ensure a sustainable and energy-efficient future.”

Each year, the Energy Star program honors a select group of businesses and organizations that have made significant contributions to energy efficiency and the transition to a clean energy economy. Energy Star award winners lead their industries in the production, sale and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services and strategies. These efforts have saved more than five trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity over the past 30 years.

“I congratulate this year’s Energy Star award winners for their innovation and leadership, in delivering cost-effective energy efficient solutions that create jobs, address climate change, and contribute to a healthier environment for all,” said EPA administrator Michael S. Regan.

SOURCE: Nissan