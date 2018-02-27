Nissan production, sales and exports for January 2018

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales and export figures for January 2018.

1. Production

Nissan’s global production in January surpassed year-earlier results, the first increase in four months, setting a record for the month of January.

Production in Japan declined from a year earlier.

Production outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results for the seventh consecutive month, setting a record for the month of January. Production in Mexico and China surpassed year-earlier results, setting records for the month of January.

2. Sales

Global sales in January surpassed year-earlier results after declining the previous month, setting a record for the month of January.

Sales including minivehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results, the first increase in four months.

Sales outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results after declining the previous month, setting a record for the month of January. Sales in the U.S. and China surpassed year-earlier results, setting records for the month of January.

3. Exports from Japan

Exports from Japan in January declined from a year earlier.

