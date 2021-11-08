Nissan: Note Aura wins Japan Automotive Hall of Fame Car of the Year 2021-2022

The Japan Automotive Hall of Fame (JAHFA) announced today that the Nissan Note Aura is the 2021-2022 JAHFA Car of the Year

According to JAHFA, three outstanding attributes clinched the prestigious honor for the Note Aura: It is technologically advanced while offering elegance, attention to detail and an air of sophistication; its excellent noise-reduction technologies create a personal sound space; and its second-generation e-POWER powertrain is extremely quiet yet provides excellent performance.

Owners have echoed this high praise for the Note Aura and the powerful drive from the powertrain’s maximum output of 100 kW and 300 Nm of torque. They also laud the Bose Personal Plus sound system — a Japan-first feature — and how the premium compact performs above its class when it comes to quietness. Orders have surpassed 20,000 units since its August launch. (Orders received: 20,061 units as of October 29)

Separately, JAHFA has designated the Be-1, which was launched in 1987 and quickly sold out, a JAHFA Historic Car. In doing so, JAHFA cited its retro-modern design and its role in establishing the Pike car genre.

SOURCE: Nissan