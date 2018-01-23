Nissan Leaf named ‘Best Electric Car’ at 2018 What Car? Awards

The all-new 2018 Nissan LEAF has been named ‘Best Electric Car’ at the 2018 What Car? Awards, just as the car arrives in showrooms across the UK.

Steve Huntingford, Editor of What Car?, praised the award-winning model, saying; “The electric car market has never been more competitive, yet the LEAF saw off all its rivals because it makes the most sense to most buyers. It combines excellent performance with generous standard equipment and low running costs. And even in winter weather, its real-world range is good.”

Nissan’s xStorage was also ‘Commended’ in the ‘Technology Award’ category, an accolade which recognises innovative new technology developments. xStorage is an energy storage system that uses recycled batteries from Nissan’s electric vehicles, allowing customers to store energy to run their homes, and even sell excess power back to the National Grid.

2018 marks the 40th anniversary of the What Car? Awards which is one of the most widely-recognised and respected awards amongst car buyers. Over 114 cars are judged against 21 different awards categories.

Nissan GB Managing Director Alex Smith attended the awards ceremony in London to receive the award on behalf of Nissan.

Smith commented; “When we launched the first Nissan LEAF in 2011, there was some scepticism as to whether the world was ready for a mass-market EV. Today, Nissan is the global leader in producing accessible, affordable, all-electric mobility with more than 300,000 electric vehicles sold worldwide.

We are continuing that forward-thinking approach and are about to lead the industry again with the launch of the new 2018 LEAF. This car embodies Nissan’s Intelligent Mobility proposition as the centre piece of an electric ecosystem that includes energy storage, energy generation and infrastructure integration. We are completely revolutionising how we think of the car and the New Nissan LEAF is far more than just a mode of transport.

A special thanks from everyone at Nissan to What Car? for recognising LEAF’s many strengths and how it will be a fantastic car for customers to own, drive and enjoy.”

The all-new LEAF offers a significant update over the previous model with dynamic new styling, advanced technologies and a higher capacity drivetrain which delivers significant increases in both range and power.

The 2018 LEAF is also the first Nissan model in Europe to feature Nissan’s autonomous ProPILOT technology as well as e-Pedal, which allows drivers to start, accelerate, decelerate and stop – simply by increasing or decreasing the pressure applied to the accelerator.

The official UK on-sale date for the full LEAF range is 2nd February – though a LEAF 2.ZERO special launch version has been open for pre-orders since October.

About Nissan LEAF:

The new Nissan LEAF is the embodiment of Nissan Intelligent Mobility a consumer proposition that encompasses three main pillars:

Intelligent Power , which is brought to life through the LEAF’s advanced new 40kWh e-powertrain, with improved energy efficiency, increased torque and power output for more exciting driving.

, which is brought to life through the LEAF’s advanced new 40kWh e-powertrain, with improved energy efficiency, increased torque and power output for more exciting driving. Intelligent Driving , which is technology designed to improve driving confidence, enhance safety and reduce stress.

, which is technology designed to improve driving confidence, enhance safety and reduce stress. Intelligent Integration, the linking of the car to wider society via connectivity and to energy grids via unique bi-directional charging technology.

Much more than just a 100% electric vehicle, the LEAF is a whole new driving experience, designed to move people with greater exhilaration, confidence and connection to the world around them.

Following the new LEAF’s European debut in October 2017, the car has already created unprecedented levels of interest amongst both new and existing electric vehicle drivers. To date, more than 12,000 new Nissan LEAFs have been ordered across Europe.

In the UK, prices start at £21,990 OTR (including the £4,500 Government Grant), for entry-grade Visia models, with range-topping fully equipped Tekna grade versions from £27,490 (also including Govt. Grant).

For more information or to reserve a New Nissan LEAF today, visit: https://www.nissan.co.uk/experience-nissan/start-your-order-leaf/welcome.html

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.