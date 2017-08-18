Nissan Kicks named “Best Buy of 2017”

After winning six of the most prestigious awards in Brazil and Latin America, Nissan Kicks has won again. The prestigious magazine Quatro Rodas in Brazil has named Kicks the winner in the SUV category as “Best Buy of 2017.”

The Nissan Kicks 1.6 SV beat the shortlisted models because, according to the panel of technical journalists: “The Nissan Kicks offers well-balanced features and price. It is one of the most economical vehicles in its category to run and own, and it has one of the cheapest parts and servicing costs under 60 thousand km.”

Production of Kicks in Brazil began in June at the Nissan Industrial Complex in Resende, Rio de Janeiro State. With the local production, the brand’s best-selling model in the domestic market now offers additional trim versions, new standard features, first-in-segment equipment, and new two-tone body colors.

Nissan Kicks is a versatile car built to tackle the intensity of the “urban jungle.” It is one of the first models to integrate the Nissan Intelligent Mobility, a long-term initiative to transform how vehicles are powered, driven and integrated into society. Kicks combines technological innovations with low aerodynamics, lowest in-class weight, and an advanced powertrain combined with the latest generation XTRONIC CVT® transmission.

Nissan Kicks is a winner with the car buying public who have made it a sales success in Brazil. It promises to be a sales success in Latin American countries as well, given the number of awards received to date:

“Best SUV of 2017” by FIPA (Inter-American Federation of Automotive Journalists)

Americar’s “Best Crossover of Latin America”

L’Auto Preferita’s “Best Compact SUV” (Brazil)

“Best Imported SUV” from Top Car TV

“Best SUV of the Year” and “The Best” by Car and Driver magazine in Brazil

