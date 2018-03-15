At Nissan Futures, Nissan presented its vision for a more autonomous, electric and connected future in Latin America

SAO PAULO, Brazil – Nissan Futures Latin America was held in the region for the first time on March 9, where Nissan shared its global Nissan Intelligent Mobility vision. More than 80 journalists from nine Latin American countries attended the event with senior Nissan executives and Dr. Melissa Cefkin, a scientist from the Nissan Research Center in Silicon Valley.

Dr. Cefkin spoke about what Nissan has been doing in the field of artificial intelligence applied to vehicles, and the importance of studying interaction with vehicles as part of our day-to-day routine.

Nissan Intelligent Mobility means more autonomy, electrification and connectivity to move people to a better world. With regard to how Nissan would contribute to improving the future of mobility, Nissan Futures confirmed that the 100% electric Nissan LEAF, the standard bearer of the Nissan Intelligent Mobility vision and the leading seller in its segment, will be introduced into eight Latin American markets during the next fiscal year. In line with this announcement, a regional study commissioned by Nissan confirmed that 80% of Latin Americans are prepared to buy an electric vehicle.

