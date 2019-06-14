Nissan e-NV200 sales soar as UK small businesses electrify their van fleets

UK sales of the fully electric Nissan e-NV200 have increased by 200% in 2019 as small business leaders look to increase fleet efficiency and reduce costs, amid changing emissions legislation and the introduction of London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone.

The surging demand echoes the results of a recent Nissan survey, showing that 24% of UK small businesses expect van fleets to be fully electric within a decade*.

1 in 3 UK van fleet operators also say that business efficiency is their main motivation when adopting new technologies, followed by cost saving (17%). The e-NV200 is perfect for addressing this demand, with running costs from 2p per mile, and zero tailpipe emissions that ensure the vehicle is exempt from low emission charge zones.

Paolo D’Ettore, Director LCV Business Unit Nissan Europe, said “The success of e-NV200 truly demonstrates that we have the right product at the right time. The acceleration of fleet electrification – especially in city centres – is a challenge for our customers, so we recognise the need to work with them and provide the optimal ecosystem to support a smooth transition to electric vehicles.

“Thanks to its intelligent design and zero-emissions powertrain, the Nissan e-NV200 is the perfect tool to help businesses maximise their operational success and contribute to a more sustainable future.”

With particularly high demand from last-mile delivery businesses the 40kW e-NV200 has posted record sales across Europe, with over 10,000 orders since its introduction in February 2018.

This success builds upon the versatile Nissan e-NV200’s status as the best-selling zero-emissions LCV in 10 markets across Europe last year – including the UK, Italy, Norway and the Netherlands.

Since it was first launched in 2014, the Nissan e-NV200 has enjoyed sales success across Europe, with over 20,000 new vehicles delivered to customers. Alongside the Nissan LEAF, the Nissan e-NV200 is at the forefront of Nissan’s Intelligent Mobility strategy, employing intelligent power, intelligent driving and intelligent integration to contribute towards a more efficient and connected society.

Strong availability on the 40kW e-NV200 also means customers who order one could get behind the wheel in three months.

For more information on the Nissan e-NV200 range, please visit: www.nissan.co.uk/env200

SOURCE: Nissan