Nissan Corporate Communications team places industry veteran Dan Passe in key role to tell company transformation story

Following a three-year foreign service assignment in Japan, Dan Passe is rejoining the Nissan North America team as director, Corporate Communications. He will oversee all corporate communications efforts including future advanced technology, multicultural communications, manufacturing, labor and policy communications, and financial services.

Reporting to Travis Parman, vice president, Communications, Nissan North America, and of International Communications and Global Engagement for Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., Dan replaces Chris Keeffe, who recently returned to NML from his foreign service assignment at NNA.

“In addition to his nearly 25 years of automotive experience, Dan also brings a global perspective to the Corporate Communications role at a critical time in Nissan North America’s transformation plan,” says Parman. “Dan’s experience in supporting the global development of Nissan NEXT, our revised midterm plan to build a quality, sustainable business for customers, dealers and employees, is an advantage to our region as we tell our comeback story.”

In Japan, Dan was the general manager for Global Product Communications, leading product launch and global motor show efforts. Prior to that, Dan was the senior manager of Nissan Product Communications in the U.S.

Dan’s career has taken him to racetracks and motor shows around the world. Working with Nissan since 1998, he has also served as a manager of race car drivers and sponsorships and provided consultation and communications services for top race teams and companies. Dan formally rejoined Nissan North America’s communications team in 2012.

Dan has an undergraduate degree from Cornell University and a J.D. from Loyola Law School, Los Angeles.

SOURCE: Nissan