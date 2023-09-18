Nikola Corporation appoints Mary Chan as Chief Operating Officer

Experienced global executive to spearhead operations

Nikola Corporation, a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, via its HYLA brand, today announced the appointment of Mary Chan as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective October 9, 2023.

In her capacity as COO, Chan will lead the company’s engineering, program, product, supply chain, and manufacturing teams. Her appointment aligns with the vision of President and CEO Steve Girsky to streamline decision-making processes and bolster Nikola’s reputation for excellence in engineering and manufacturing.

“I have had the pleasure of collaborating with Mary for over a decade, and I cannot think of a more qualified individual to assume the role of COO at Nikola,” said Nikola President and CEO Steve Girsky. “Mary brings a solid understanding of business, combined with extensive experience in technology and transportation, spanning both engineering and management. Her expertise will be a tremendous asset to the Nikola team.”

“My career has been dedicated to pioneering smart transportation and wireless communications across automotive, telecommunications, and high-tech industries,” said Chan. “Joining Nikola represents the culmination of this journey, and I’m excited to be part of the team that will drive trucking to a zero-emissions future, encompassing trucking products, customer solutions, and the corresponding energy infrastructure.”

SOURCE: Nikola