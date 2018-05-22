“Nidec-PSA emotors” joint venture created by Groupe PSA and Nidec starts the design of its future electric motors

MM Shigenobu Nagamori and Carlos Tavares, respectively Chief Executive Officer of Nidec and Groupe PSA, endorsed today the establishment of Nidec-PSA emotors – the new Nidec Leroy-Somer and Groupe PSA Joint Venture dedicated to the design, development, manufacture and sale of electric traction motors.

Forty engineers have already been recruited and joined the JV headquarters in Carrières sous Poissy, near Paris. By end of summer, thirty more engineers are expecting to join this site where a dedicated R&D area has been created. They will design new traction electric motors to be produced in Tremery plant, Moselle area, in France, and integrated in Mild-hybrid (“MHEV”), Electric Vehicles (“EV”) and Plug-in Hybrid (“PHEV”) vehicles.

Both CEOs recognized the strategic importance of high-performance traction motor for electrified vehicles, and the two groups will invest 220 million euros to set-up this JV. This will support the electrification push, as 100% of Groupe PSA vehicle range will include an electrified offering by 2025.

