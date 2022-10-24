NI Announces Revolutionary Replay and HIL ADAS/AD System

The latest innovation increases test efficiency by unifying replay and HIL test

AUSTIN, Texas – Oct. 24, 2022 – NI (NASDAQ: NATI) today announced its latest advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD) offering: a unified test system architecture to move iteratively between data replay and hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) testing.

Validating the perception, planning and control algorithms running on ADAS electronic control units (ECUs) is key to ensuring that safe and reliable vehicles reach the market. The NI Replay and HIL AD system can aggregate and inject real-world road test data or simulation scenarios to test ADAS ECUs. By providing a unified toolchain, common hardware configurations and test automation infrastructure across the ADAS workflow, NI enables companies to reduce capital equipment costs, improve test coverage and efficiency and shorten the time to market. NI’s unique approach ensures full validation test coverage for ADAS/AD functions, making existing data more usable throughout the entire product lifecycle, maximizing performance to ultimately save lives.

“NI is working with leaders in autonomous vehicle (AV) testing technology to provide the system-level capabilities our customers need to quickly and efficiently test the complex algorithms and AI-based software embedded within today’s AVs,” said Drita Roggenbuck, senior vice president of NI’s Transportation Business Unit. “Our customers, such as ZF Mobility Solutions, rely on our efficient connected workflow and expertise to help them achieve their goals at their pace.”

ZF Mobility Solutions, a subsidiary of ZF Group, one of the world’s biggest automotive Tier 1 suppliers, aims to provide clean, efficient, comfortable, and affordable mobility by implementation of autonomous transport systems.

At ZMS’ Test System Development Department innovative, high quality and cost-efficient test systems are developed, tailored to the specific demands of verification and validation of complex autonomous transport systems and ADAS functions.

“AD and ADAS require the combination of different test methodologies which is challenging but essential to provide driver and passenger safety and ultimately for AVs to become a reality. With NI solutions, we can build up systems and move one step closer to a comprehensive test strategy consisting of both real-world and virtual test efforts,” said Dr. Thomas Herpel, senior manager at ZF Mobility Solutions.

AVs are among the most complex systems being tested today, and in order to bring them to market, manufacturers need to expand test coverage to a nearly infinite number of real-world scenarios, given known limitations on both time and budget. NI’s software-connected workflow leverages best-in-class solutions from its strategic partner ecosystem to enable customers to do just that.

Included among this vast ecosystem is Konrad Technologies (KT), a leader in ADAS and AV test solutions. Combining NI’s ADAS software-connected test solutions with KT’s expertise in system integration and solution delivery provides customers with an open turnkey system. This is achieved by delivering a fast, ready-to-use solution while maintaining the flexibility, test reuse and customizability of the test system that is needed to accelerate the shift to self-driving cars.

“NI’s open and extensible platform gives us the opportunity to solve our customers’ challenges by offering customized and standardized solutions based on the NI toolchain,” said Michael Konrad, President & CEO from Konrad Technologies.

To learn more about NI’s ADAS Replay HIL Offering, please visit https://www.ni.com/en-us/solutions/transportation/adas-and-autonomous-driving-validation/replay-and-hil-system-ad.html

