Next-generation Buick Enclave: Beautifully designed with exceptional details

Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance technology available across all trims – the first-ever Buick to feature the technology

Buick debuts the next-generation 2025 Enclave today, the flagship SUV that delivers exceptional design, luxury finishes and thoughtful technologies, including available Super Cruise hands-free advanced driver assistance system2, for a refined driving experience.

Today’s Enclave is the latest vehicle to launch with Buick’s new design ethos that started with the Wildcat EV concept3, and provides even more premium finishes and amenities, including an ultrawide 30-inch-diagonal screen – the largest in its class1.

“With the launch of our Buick Enclave flagship SUV, our ICE portfolio is now complete with a full lineup of completely refreshed or all-new vehicles,” said Duncan Aldred, global vice president, Buick and GMC. “The premium and sculptural design of the Enclave strikes a confident stance on any street, and the thoughtful technologies throughout elevate the driving experience. Coupled with luxury finishes, Enclave sets a new standard for our brand and the segment, it truly is exceptional by design and will help the brand continue our momentum through 2024 and beyond.”

Exceptional design, refined performance

The next-generation Enclave launches with upgrades to the grille, front and rear fascia to align with Buick’s PURE philosophy: purity in design, unexpected details, refined finishes and exceptional executions. The flagship SUV also features the body-mounted hood badging now found throughout the full Buick portfolio.

Buick’s design evolution incorporates the signature winged lighting, checkmark-style LED headlamps and cross-car LED taillamps. The Avenir trim includes a walk-up lighting animation, as well.

In the interior, the Enclave integrates a floating center console that adds to the airy and open ride experience. The floating center console houses functional storage, a multi-controller, wireless phone charger and cupholders.

The 2025 Buick Enclave is longer, wider and taller than the previous generation, providing a strong on-road presence.

All Enclave trims come standard with a powerful 2.5L Turbo engine producing 328 horsepower and 326 lb-ft of torque, and a standard eight-speed automatic transmission. The Enclave will be available in front wheel and all-wheel drive variants.

The Enclave is trailering-capable with an available maximum capability of up to 5,000 lbs.4

Standout technologies

The 2025 Enclave is the first Buick to offer Super Cruise, the industry’s first true hands-free advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), on all of its trim levels. Today Super Cruise is the largest truly hands-free system in the U.S. and Canada as we expand our road network to about 750,000 miles through 2025. The Super Cruise package also includes Driver Attention Assist5 and Enhanced Automatic Park Assist5. The Avenir trim includes a rear camera mirror5 as part of the available Super Cruise package.

The Enclave’s infotainment system is designed to give drivers the most intuitive vehicle experience. Using the touchscreen or Google Assistant6, drivers can reply to text messages, get directions through Google Maps, or control select vehicle functions. Drivers can also add apps like Spotify to listen to their music and favorite podcasts.

Additional standard tech features include:

30-inch-diagonal premium ultra-wide display – the largest screen in its class

Wireless charging capability

Wireless Apple CarPlay 7 and Android Auto 8 capability

and Android Auto capability Seven standard camera views5, including front, rear and surround views. Two additional cameras available for up to nine through optional packages.

The 2025 Buick Enclave comes standard with Automatic Crash Response9, remote vehicle commands10, and navigation11 and voice assistance features for eight years as part of the OnStar One Essentials package9.

Putting safety first

The 2025 Enclave launches with an expansive suite of standard safety and driver assist technologies.

New standard safety features for 2025 include:

Blind Zone Steering Assist 12

Intersection Automatic Emergency Braking 12

Traffic sign recognition 12

Lane Keep Assist and Departure Warning12

A trim for every personality

The 2025 Enclave launches with three trims: Preferred, Sport Touring and Avenir – the ultimate expression of Buick design.

Standard features across all three trims, starting with Preferred, include:

Customizable, multicolor ambient lighting

Auto-sense power liftgate

QuietTuning, Buick’s signature technology to help prevent unwanted road noise from entering the cabin

First row power heated seats with four-way lumbar support

20-inch alloy wheels with Medium Android Finish, unique to Preferred

12-speaker Bose Audio for Preferred and Sport Touring

Added tuning capability to provide a better ride and handling balance for Preferred and Sport Touring. This helps to isolate sharp road impacts.

Unique standard features on the Sport Touring and Avenir trims include:

Sport Touring :

Flat-bottom steering wheel

ST-exclusive interior trim

Unique High Gloss Black grille surround and inserts

20-inch machine-faced wheels with High Gloss Black inserts

Exclusive ST badging

Avenir :

16-speaker Bose Performance Series audio

22-inch Avenir Pearl Nickle finish

Panoramic sunroof

Walk up animation

Rainsense wipers

Continuous Damping Control (CDC) with enhanced dampers for a refined ride. This technology noticeably increases driving safety, comfort and dynamics by adjusting the damping forces optimally for each wheel.

Ventilated front seats with massaging feature, and heated second row outboard seats

Standard “Power Package,” which includes Head-Up Display, one-touch folding second row seats and power-folding third row seats (available for Preferred and ST)

A next-generation flagship launches later this summer

The 2025 Enclave will be produced at Lansing Delta Township Assembly in Michigan from globally sourced parts.

Customers can preview the next-generation Enclave on Buick.com now with the ability to build and order expected to start later this summer.

1Based on latest competitive data available.

2Always pay attention while driving and when using Super Cruise. Do not use a hand-held device. Requires active Super Cruise plan or trial. Terms apply. Visit cadillacsupercruise.com, chevysupercruise.com, or gmc.com/connectivity-technology/super-cruise for compatible roads and full details.

3The Wildcat EV is a concept vehicle only, not available for sale.

4With available trailering package. Before you buy a vehicle or use it for trailering, carefully review the trailering section of the Owner’s Manual. The weight of passengers, cargo and options or accessories may reduce the amount you can tow.

5Driver Attention Assist may not always detect the driver’s attention status accurately. Driver Attention Assist is an assistance service and the driver should always pay attention to the road. The driver should take rest breaks when they’re tired or drowsy. As the Drowsiness & Attention Assist feature is a camera-based monitoring system, keep hands off the camera and infrared LED banks to ensure the camera can see/detect/ monitor the driver’s face and function properly.

6Google, Android, Google Home and Google Mini Home are trademarks of Google LLC.

7Vehicle user interface is a product of Apple, and its terms and privacy statements apply. Requires compatible iPhone®, and data plan rates apply. Apple CarPlay® is a trademark of Apple Inc. Siri®, iPhone® and iTunes® are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

8Vehicle user interface is a product of Google and its terms and privacy statements apply. Requires the Android Auto app on Google Play and a compatible Android™ smartphone. Data plan rates apply. You can check which smartphones are compatible at g.co/androidauto/requirements. Android Auto is a trademark of Google LLC.

9OnStar® plan, working electrical system, cell reception and GPS signal required. OnStar links to emergency services. Not all vehicles may transmit all crash data. See onstar.com for details and limitations.

10Requires paid plan. Lock/unlock feature requires automatic locks. Remote start requires GM factory-installed and enabled remote start system. See OnStar.com/BusinessSolutions for details and limitations

11Map coverage available in the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada. See onstar.com for details and limitations.

12Safety or driver assistance features are no substitute for the driver’s responsibility to operate the vehicle in a safe manner. The driver should remain attentive to traffic, surroundings and road conditions at all times. Visibility, weather and road conditions may affect feature performance. Read the vehicle Owner’s Manual for more important feature limitations and information.

SOURCE: GM