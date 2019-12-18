New Puma joins Ford’s 5-star safety line-up

The new Ford Puma is today the latest Ford model to receive a 5-star safety rating from the Euro NCAP independent crash test authority.

The SUV-inspired Puma crossover has earned the highest-possible rating under the more stringent testing protocols introduced in 2018. Puma – including Puma EcoBoost Hybrid variants – is one of eight Ford passenger car models now offering 5-star safety for customers.

Euro NCAP awarded Puma high scores for adult and child occupant protection – with full points in both the side barrier test and more severe side pole tests. Technologies including Pre-Collision Assist with Active Braking, Intelligent Speed Limiter and Lane-Keeping System were also commended.

Puma is the fifth Ford vehicle to earn the top 5-star safety rating in 2019 alongside the Ford Focus, Mondeo (retested against the latest protocols), Kuga and Explorer Plug-In Hybrid models tested earlier this year. Further Ford models with a 5-star result include Fiesta (tested in 2017), Galaxy (2015) and S-MAX (2015).

Key facts

Euro NCAP awarded Puma a 94 per cent score for adult occupant protection, 84 per cent for child occupant protection, 77 per cent for vulnerable road user protection and 74 per cent for safety assist features

Puma scored a maximum 16 points in lateral impact tests, and a maximum 12 points for child restraint system installation

Puma utilises 12 ultrasonic sensors, three radars and two cameras positioned around the car to deliver a suite of Ford Co-Pilot360 technologies that enhance protection, driving and parking, and are designed to make the driving experience more comfortable, less demanding and safer

New Ford Puma

The new Ford Puma introduces Ford’s advanced, fuel-saving mild-hybrid powertrain technology alongside class-leading practicality and head-turning design for compact crossover customers.

Powerful, responsive performance and optimised fuel efficiency is delivered using Ford’s EcoBoost Hybrid 48-volt technology – seamlessly integrating electric torque assistance with a low-friction, three-cylinder 1.0‑litre EcoBoost petrol engine to deliver up to 155 PS.

Styling cues include distinctive wing-top mounted headlamps and athletic lines. SUV-inspired proportions deliver a raised ride-height for a confidence-enhancing driving experience and support class-leading uncompromised luggage capacity of 456 litres.

5-star safety

Ford Puma – 2019

Ford Kuga – 2019

Ford Explorer Plug-In Hybrid – 2019

Ford Mondeo – 2019

Ford Focus – 2019

Ford Fiesta – 2017

Ford Galaxy – 2015

Ford S-MAX – 2015

Euro NCAP

Euro NCAP has created the five-star safety rating system to help consumers, their families and businesses compare vehicles more easily and to help them identify the safest choice for their needs.

The safety rating is determined from a series of vehicle tests, designed and carried out by Euro NCAP. These tests represent, in a simplified way, important real life accident scenarios that could result in injured or killed car occupants or other road users.

The number of stars reflects how well the car performs in Euro NCAP tests, but it is also influenced by what safety equipment the vehicle manufacturer is offering in each market. So a high number of stars shows not only that the test result was good, but also that safety equipment on the tested model is readily available to all consumers in Europe.

Quotes

“Whether helping prevent accidents, protecting families during accidents, or even applying the brakes to prevent secondary accidents, safety was front-of-mind for the entire Puma development team.”

Joerg Beyer, executive director, Engineering, Ford of Europe

“The standard-fit autonomous emergency braking system performed well in tests of its functionality at the low speeds at which many whiplash injuries occur, with collisions avoided or mitigated in all test scenarios.”

Euro NCAP

Ford driver assistance technology highlights

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Speed Sign Recognition and Lane Centring

Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with Cross Traffic Alert

Enhanced Active Park Assist/Active Park Assist 2

Evasive Steering Assist

Intelligent Speed Limiter

Lane-Keeping System with Road Edge Detection

Local Hazard Information

Post-Collision Braking

Pre-Collision Assist with Active Braking

Wrong Way Alert

SOURCE: Ford