New map from HERE Technologies shows quality of cell phone coverage on roads around the world

HERE Technologies, a global leader in mapping and location platform services, today announced HERE Cellular Signals, a unique data set that provides up-to-date information about mobile network performance on roads across 196 countries.

For every road segment – from highways to urban canyons to rural areas – HERE Cellular Signals provides a snapshot of network coverage, carriers, signal strength and radio network type. Signal strength is represented as Excellent, Good, Fair or Poor. This information can help cellular carriers monitor the performance of their own network, conduct competitive analyses to identify areas of relative strength and weakness, and make more informed network planning decisions.

“Predicting the available signal and bandwidth at a given location is a key part of enabling connected vehicles,” said Aaron Mayfield, Senior Product Manager at HERE Technologies. “With the emergence of 5G, a new generation of connected services will be developed, making the mapping of available bandwidths even more crucial.”

How it works

To create HERE Cellular Signals, HERE has fused its rich and dynamic global radio map with its leading global map of the road network.

For its radio map, HERE processes aggregated cell and Wi-Fi traces and GPS coordinates from more than 250 million connected devices globally that utilize HERE network positioning technology. HERE network positioning technology helps a device locate itself based on which cellular and Wi-Fi networks are in range of the device and how strong each signal is. By aggregating this information, HERE has created a vast map of the world’s radio environment.

The radio map is updated on average more than 100 million times a day through cellular-based updates alone. The high data volume enables increased positioning accuracy across every type of road, including minor residential and rural roads. HERE applies cloud-based machine learning to identify outliers and anomalies in the crowdsourced data and ensure high data quality.

HERE offers the HERE Cellular Networks data set to customers in FGDB (File Geodatabase) format.

