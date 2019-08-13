New Hyundai IONIQ maintains five-star Euro NCAP crash test rating

The New Hyundai IONIQ has officially maintained its maximum rating of five stars from the independent Euro NCAP for crash safety.

The IONIQ Hybrid, Plug-in Hybrid and Electric versions of the New IONIQ all keep this maximum score.

When it comes to the protection of adults and young occupants, pedestrians, or to its supporting safety systems, the New IONIQ sets standards in all Euro NCAP evaluation criteria – and not only within its own class but in comparison with more expensive vehicles in larger segments.

“This five-star award from Euro NCAP shows that our strategy of offering safety features in smaller classes and also in combination with alternative drives is the correct one. The New Hyundai IONIQ is a very modern vehicle concept that has everything the customer needs.” Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Vice President Marketing and Product Hyundai Motor Europe HQ

Standard and optional state-of-the-art safety systems of the new Hyundai IONIQ

The New IONIQ’s passive safety is aided by its lightweight yet stiff chassis and body. High-strength steel alloys ensure optimal high-impact energy absorption – these innovative steel alloys accounting for 53 percent of IONIQ’s overall structure. In the event of an accident, a total of seven airbags protect the occupants inside, including an additional knee airbag for the driver.

But to help prevent accidents from happening in the first place, the New IONIQ is equipped with SmartSense safety systems, including technologies that actively anticipate potential risk situations. The Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist that warns the driver in emergency situations and brakes automatically comes standard. The system is activated when another vehicle, a pedestrian or – new to the redesigned New IONIQ – cyclist appears in front of the vehicle. Standard equipment also includes Lane Keeping Assist, which keeps the IONIQ from unintentionally crossing the lane markings. Other safety systems such as Blind-spot Collision Warning and Rear Cross-traffic Collision Warning are available as options.

The New IONIQ Hybrid and Plug-in are on sale now. IONIQ Electric will follow in September 2019.

SOURCE: Hyundai