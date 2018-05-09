All-new Ford Fiesta ST available to order for under £19,000

The new Ford Fiesta ST is available to order now, with prices starting from less than £19,000 and the first deliveries arriving in the Summer.

The highly-anticipated hot hatch will cost from £18,995 in ST-1 trim, which features selectable drive modes – new to ST – as well as a flat-bottomed steering wheel, Recaro seats and ST sports suspension as standard. All Fiesta ST models are also equipped with electric, heated door mirrors, Ford’s SYNC3 DAB radio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, cruise control, and NCAP Pack, which includes Lane-Keeping Alert and speed limiter.

The ST-2, which starts from £19,995 in three-door guise and £20,645 for the five-door, adds climate control, heated Recaro front seats and blue seatbelts, B&O PLAY premium sound system and Ford SYNC3 DAB radio with a larger eight-inch touchscreen as standard.

ST-3 gains 18in alloy wheels and red brake calipers, £350 and £75 options, respectively, on ST-2 models, satellite navigation, automatic rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming rear view mirror and driver assistance features including Traffic Sign Recognition, auto high beam and driver alert. The three-door ST-3 is priced from £21,495 while the five-door model starts from £22,145.

The new Fiesta ST is available with a new Performance Pack, which includes a Quaife limited slip differential, launch control and performance shift lights. The Performance Pack is an £850 optional extra for ST-2 and ST-3 trims. All Fiesta ST models are also fitted with specially-developed Michelin Pilot Super Sport tyres, available for both 17in and 18in alloy wheels.

Other optional extras include full LED headlamps (£600), available on ST-2 and ST-3 models, and Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with Cross Traffic Alert (£475), available across the Fiesta ST range.

Powered by an all-new, three-cylinder, 1.5-litre EcoBoost engine, new Fiesta ST accelerates from 0-62mph in 6.5sec, and has a top speed of 144mph.

New cylinder deactivation technology – a world first for a three cylinder – further improves fuel efficiency by automatically stopping fuel delivery and valve operation for one of the cylinders, helping new Fiesta ST to return a combined fuel economy of 47.1mpg, and CO2 emissions of 136g/km. This technology can disengage and re-engage 20 times faster than the blink of an eye, delivering full performance of 200PS and 290nm of torque, on demand.

Fiesta ST will be the first to feature selectable Drive Modes – enabling engine, steering and stability controls to be configured to Normal, Sport and Track settings for an optimised fun-to-drive experience in all driving conditions.

Drive Modes will also adjust the Fiesta ST’s Electronic Sound Enhancement (ESE) technology and active exhaust noise control valve, which amplifies the sound of the engine note.

Fiesta ST will be available in Race Red, Frozen White, Magnetic, Moondust Silver, Shadow Black, Silver Fox, new to Fiesta ST, and Performance Blue – a colour unique to ST models.

The new Fiesta ST achieved the maximum five-star rating in the latest Euro NCAP testing.

Ford has also announced pricing for the new Fiesta Active crossover range. This is available in Active 1, Active B&O PLAY and Active X trims, all in five-door bodystyle.

Fiesta Active 1 starts from £17,995, Active B&O PLAY from £19,195 and Active X from £20,295. Highlights of the Active series includes rugged body styling, rough road suspension with increased ride height and silver roof rails. Active models also feature selectable drive modes: Eco, Normal and Slippery, which adjusts stability and traction to maintain control when cornering or changing lanes in slippery conditions, and reduces straight-ahead wheel spin.

