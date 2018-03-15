New features in the Mercedes-Maybach Pullman: New face, new interior colours and trim elements

Fuel consumption combined: 14.6 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 330 g/km*

Mercedes-Maybach stands for the ultimate in exclusivity and individuality. The absolute top-of-the range model from the luxury brand is the Pullman (fuel consumption combined: 14.6 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 330 g/km) with vis-à-vis seating behind the partition screen. Now the high-end luxury class from Mercedes-Benz is becoming even more exquisite. A new radiator grille and new exclusive colour combinations in the interior make for a new appearance. The longest model from the S-Class family with a length of 6.50 metres can be ordered starting on 15 March.



A reinterpretation of the Mercedes-Maybach radiator grille with its fine, vertical struts accentuates the front end. The grille was inspired by a pinstriped suit. It celebrated its world première in the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6, the exclusive coupé concept car which thrilled connoisseurs and fans of the brand in 2016. The exterior appearance of the top-of-the-range model is rounded off by the 20-inch wheel in 10-hole design known from the Mercedes-Maybach. For an even more individual appearance, the range of paint finishes by customer demand now also includes the two-tone paint finishes presented with the Mercedes-Maybach S‑Class. The new exclusive colours magma grey, mahogany brown and silk beige/deep sea blue are available in the interior.

Its length of 6.50 metres alone is a sign of the special status of the Mercedes‑Maybach Pullman. It provides space for a generously sized and tastefully appointed club lounge in the rear, with a multitude of creature comforts fitted as standard, thereby ensuring the chauffeur-driven limousine lives up to today’s expectations of what constitutes maximum exclusivity and luxury. The VIP occupants sit on two standard-specification executive seats facing the direction of travel. They can enjoy the largest legroom in the segment; and can get in and out of the car with the greatest of ease and comfort. As is typical for a Pullman, the four passengers can sit facing each other in the compartment with an electrically operated partition. Also new for the Mercedes-Maybach Pullman is a front view camera. Rear passengers are thus able to monitor the traffic in front of the vehicle even when the partition screen is closed.

The “2 cabin sound” feature of the sound system offers more exclusivity than ever before. Thanks to independent control for the front and rear passenger compartment, the occupants of the Pullman enjoy even more personalised music. The price of the Mercedes-Maybach Pullman starts at around half a million euro.

The V12 biturbo engine of the Mercedes-Maybach Pullman now has an output of 463 kW (630 hp). Technical data at a glance:

S 650 Number of cylinders/arrangement 12/V Displacement (cc) 5980 Rated output (kW/hp) 463/630 Rated torque (Nm) 1000 Fuel consumption combined (l/100 km) 14.6 Combined CO 2 emissions (g/km) 330 Acceleration 0-100 km/h (s) 6.5

Many governments, heads of state and royal families around the world have, for decades, chosen Mercedes-Benz saloon cars with the designation “Pullman” to travel in the stately style befitting their status. With the Mercedes-Maybach Pullman, the company is underscoring its exceptional position in this discerning segment: In addition to providing spacious seating in first-class comfort for high-ranking passengers, the new Mercedes-Maybach Pullman is of course also the embodiment of exclusivity at its highest level. One can sense the significance and greatness of it in every detail.