New Citroën C5 Aircross SUV: the ultra-modular, ultra-comfortable new generation SUV

Citroën has revealed the European version of its flagship New C5 Aircross SUV as the brand continues its international SUV offensive. The new-generation SUV has a unique and assertive personality, and features an all-new personalisation offering with 30 exterior colour combinations. New C5 Aircross SUV is the most comfortable model in its segment, thanks to the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme, Progressive Hydraulic Cushions® suspension and Advanced Comfort seats. New C5 Aircross SUV also boasts unrivalled modularity with three individual sliding, folding and reclining rear seats, and best-in-class boot space. The modern and high-tech New C5 Aircross is equipped with 20 driver assistance systems (incl. Highway Driver Assist and Grip Control®) and six connectivity technologies (incl. Wireless Smartphone Charging). New C5 Aircross will launch in Europe at the end of 2018 and will be the first Citroën with a plug-in hybrid powertrain at the end of 2019.

Inspired by customers who do not want to sacrifice practicality and comfort, Citroën is actively moving into the C-SUV segment – a growing market sector in Europe, and one that already accounts for a quarter of car sales worldwide.

Following the resounding sales success of New C3 Aircross in the B-SUV segment, which has already sold more than 80,000 units since its launch late last year, Citroën is continuing its SUV offensive with the European reveal of New C5 Aircross. New C5 Aircross has already sold over 40,000 units in China.

From today, Citroën is proud to offer a completely new experience in terms of in-car comfort and modularity in the mid-size C-SUV segment with New C5 Aircross. The changing needs of customers directly inspired this latest addition to the SUV range, further reiterating the importance of Citroën’s brand signature – “Inspired By You”.

NEW C5 AIRCROSS SUV: A UNIQUE PERSONALITY IN THE SEGMENT

New C5 Aircross SUV stands apart through its energetic and assertive personality. Measuring 4.50m long, the new model is robust, muscular and powerful. Its flowing shape is punctuated with strong graphic touches such as the Airbump® panels, large 720mm-diameter wheels, a ground clearance of 230mm and distinctive roof bars. The cabin gives an immediate impression of protection and space, with a large horizontal dashboard, enveloping seats, a road-dominating ride height, as well as a wide central console and the use of warm materials. Like all of the latest Citroën models, New C5 Aircross has a broad range of personalisation features. A possible 30 different exterior colour combinations are available, with seven body colours, a black two-tone roof option and three Colour Packs – including coloured inserts on the front bumper, the Airbump® panels on the lower part of the front doors, and on the roof bars. It also comes with five interior ambiances with matching colours and materials, offering clarity and warmth in a trendy and premium ‘casual chic’ style.

NEW C5 AIRCROSS SUV: THE MOST COMFORTABLE AND MODULAR SUV IN ITS SEGMENT

New C5 Aircross SUV excels through its comfort and spacious interior thanks to the Citroën Advanced Comfort®programme. It features two major innovations: Citroën’s new suspension with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions® and Advanced Comfort seats with their unrivalled ability to offer peerless ride comfort, the result being an outstanding experience for all passengers. New C5 Aircross SUV delivers unique modularity in the segment derived from Citroën’s know-how in the world of MPVs, with three individual, sliding, folding and reclining rear seats and best-in-class boot volume of 580-litres to 720-litres (depending on second row seat position).

NEW C5 AIRCROSS SUV: THE NEXT-GENERATION, MODERN AND HIGH-TECH SUV

New C5 Aircross SUV features a 12.3-inch Thin Film Transistor (TFT) digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen, plus 20 latest-generation driver assistance technologies. These include Highway Driver Assist, a level-two autonomous driving system, as well as six advanced connectivity technologies. The new, ultra-connected model can be equipped with Wireless Smartphone Charging and ConnectedCAM Citroën™. Powered by efficient and high-performance petrol and diesel engines ranging from 130hp to 180hp and the Citroën brand’s new EAT8 automatic gearbox, New C5 Aircross will be the first Citroën available with plug-in hybrid (PHEV) technology at the end of 2019.

Set for launch in Europe at the end of 2018, New C5 Aircross SUV will be produced in France at the Rennes-La Janais plant.

“I am very proud to present today New C5 Aircross SUV, produced in the French plant of Rennes and intended to be sold in 92 countries around the world. A next generation SUV that complements the recently renewed Citroën range and addresses the crucial SUV segment with all the identity of the brand: design, comfort, modularity. New C5 Aircross SUV is Citroën’s new flagship and a key lever for the international growth of the brand.”

Linda Jackson, Citroën CEO

01 – A UNIQUE PERSONALITY IN THE SEGMENT

A BOLD AND EXPRESSIVE IDENTITY

The styling of New C5 Aircross SUV renews and refreshes established segment cues through its powerful and strong attitude, and its colourful personalisation offering, which has become a true signature of the brand. It is immediately recognisable as an SUV in terms of its design and dimensions, measuring 4.50m long, 1.84m wide and 1.67m high, with a ground clearance of 230mm. It is available with a range of 17-inch, 18-inch and 19-inch wheels.

The broad and imposing front end is classic Citroën with a two-tier full-LED light signature and an assertively designed grille. The upper light units, which comprise the daytime running lights and indicators, extend out from the iconic chevrons that stretch across the entire width of the vehicle. The lights at the top are paired perfectly with the lower lighting units. Together they give New C5 Aircross a modern and expressive look. The long and high bonnet is distinctively styled, underscoring the robustness and durability of the SUV, while the width of the car is emphasised by the stylish side vents. Coloured inserts bring the front end to life and underline the vehicle’s unique character, similar to the recent Citroën C3, New C3 Aircross, New C4 Cactus and New Berlingo. These powerful graphic elements are distinctive markers of the new Citroën range.

The new model is topped by a floating roof, with the glazed area wrapping 360° around the vehicle, thanks to gloss black A and B pillars and gloss black quarter-lights. The uninterrupted glass surface is emphasised by the chrome ‘C’ signature on each side of the car, reflecting the spacious interior. The stylish two-tone roof bars lend a touch of refinement and purity to the floating roof. The body features wheel arches and lower body panels with a classic SUV look, highlighted by the graphic shapes of the Airbump® panels with coloured inserts for extra modernity and personality.

The raised rear lights, with four 3D LED modules on each side of the vehicle, create a graphic and high-tech light signature. The vents in the rear bumper and the spoiler on the tailgate emphasise the aerodynamics of the body design. The rear bumper is enhanced with two chrome tail pipes, one on either side, delivering the feeling of extra power, status and prestige.

A CABIN INSPIRING A SENSE OF PROTECTION AND WELL-BEING

New C5 Aircross SUV’s cabin immediately suggests comfort with a high-set driving position for a commanding view of the road. This is a spacious and prestigious environment where occupants feel protected, which is consistent with the exterior styling. The feeling of space and refinement is reinforced by the horizontal design themes in the cabin. The dashboard features a thermocoated strip that extends across the entire width of the car. A coloured strip on the upper part of the seats adds a further touch of prestige and differentiation. The high-end interior of New C5 Aircross combines style, visual quality and a relaxed atmosphere.

The generous dashboard is punctuated by double air vents highlighting the SUV’s muscular aspect. On the driver’s side, the instrument panel features a 12.3-inch customisable TFT digital screen with three different graphic styles. The selected driving information is located directly within the driver’s field of vision, improving comfort and safety. The steering wheel with built-in controls features a thick rim and a flat base together with a gloss black and satin chrome finish. A two-tone full-grain leather steering wheel is available on some versions. In the centre, the air vents and 8-inch touchscreen form a unique and integrated unit, further underlining the robustness and modernity of the dashboard. Showcased by touches of chrome and lacquered black trim, the air vents promise faultless thermal comfort and stand as a true signature of Citroën’s flagship SUV.

The broad and high central console, which is essential in the SUV segment, is finished with soft materials. Comfortable both visually and to the touch, the wide central armrest has a butterfly opening into a large cooled storage space. There are also backlit cup holders and a designated area for smartphone charging.

New C5 Aircross SUV is available with a broad choice of interior trims, ranging from cloth to Nappa leather, for a personalised ambiance according to the casual or refined tastes of the customer. The upholstery on the Advanced Comfort seats places the emphasis on a soft and warm appearance for enhanced comfort and well-being. The designers took their inspiration from the worlds of travel and luggage, which is reflected in New C5 Aircross through the door handles and the strap on the dashboard insert on the passenger side.

AN ULTRA-CUSTOMISABLE SUV: 30 EXTERIOR COLOUR COMBINATIONS AND FIVE INTERIOR AMBIANCES

Like New C3 Aircross, New C4 Cactus and New Berlingo, New C5 Aircross SUV is strong on personalisation with a total of 30 exterior colour combinations, enabling customers to create a car in their own image:

Seven body colours highlight the car’s personality (Polar White, Perla Nera Black, Platinum Grey and Cumulus Grey, Volcano Red, Tijuca Blue and Pearl White). These tones can be combined with a Perla Nera Black roof for extra personalisation.

Three Colour Packs are also available: Silver, White and Red. These restrained touches of colour contrast with the body paint, subtly underlining the Airbump ® panels on the lower part of the front doors, the front bumper and the roof bars

panels on the lower part of the front doors, the front bumper and the roof bars For extra personalisation, New C5 Aircross SUV is available with four alloy wheel designs, boasting high-end and graphic styling: 17-inch ELLIPSE, 18-inch SWIRL black two-tone diamond-cut, 19-inch ART black two-tone diamond-cut and 19-inch ART black wheels are all available.

The interior can be personalised with five warm and elegant ambiances selected specifically for European customers:

The Standard ambiance is clean and pure: Silica Grey cloth seat upholstery combines with a light grey strip at the top of the seat backs. The console and dashboard insert are grey.

is clean and pure: Silica Grey cloth seat upholstery combines with a light grey strip at the top of the seat backs. The console and dashboard insert are grey. The Wild Grey ambiance expresses more vitality: Stone Grey cloth seat upholstery with black leather-effect trim and a red strip on the top of the seat backs. Paired with a grey console and dashboard insert.

expresses more vitality: Stone Grey cloth seat upholstery with black leather-effect trim and a red strip on the top of the seat backs. Paired with a grey console and dashboard insert. The Metropolitan Beige ambiance places a premium on cabin space and refinement: Grey grained leather and Graphite cloth seat upholstery with a dark grey strip on the top of the seat backs. Beige console and dashboard insert.

places a premium on cabin space and refinement: Grey grained leather and Graphite cloth seat upholstery with a dark grey strip on the top of the seat backs. Beige console and dashboard insert. The Metropolitan Grey ambiance plays on tone-on-tone refinement: Graphite grained leather and Graphite cloth seat upholstery with a dark grey strip on the seat backs. Grey console and dashboard insert.

plays on tone-on-tone refinement: Graphite grained leather and Graphite cloth seat upholstery with a dark grey strip on the seat backs. Grey console and dashboard insert. The Hype Brown ambiance expresses an exceptional high-end approach: Brown Nappa leather and black leather-effect seat upholstery with a light grey Alcantara strip at the top of the seat backs for extra contrast. A brown console, dashboard insert and instrument panel hood are complemented by a resolutely prestigious black/brown two-tone full-leather steering wheel.

“We brought all the identity of Citroën design into the field of SUVs to shape New C5 Aircross SUV with an asserted design to enable it to seduce customers in every market around the world. New C5 Aircross SUV stands out through its attitude, full of strength and its unique and modern shape. Besides all the features of SUVs, it carries the Citroën design touch, such as the central console – a strong expectation in the segment – designed in a broad and horizontal way.”

Alexandre Malval, Head of Citroën Design

02 – THE MOST COMFORTABLE AND MODULAR SUV IN ITS SEGMENT

Present at each design stage, the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme underlines the meticulous attention paid to passenger well-being, and underscores the practical and generous character of New C5 Aircross SUV. Capitalising on the PSA Group’s efficient, lightweight and high-tech EMP2 modular platform, New C5 Aircross SUV boasts outstanding comfort and driving pleasure, and adds several exclusive Citroën features, such as the suspension system with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions® and Advanced Comfort seats – two innovations for comfort originally launched in Europe on New C4 Cactus.

SUSPENSION WITH PROGRESSIVE HYDRAULIC CUSHIONS® FOR A MAGIC CARPET RIDE

All versions of New C5 Aircross SUV in Europe are equipped with Citroën’s Progressive Hydraulic Cushions® suspension, delivering peerless comfort and a ‘magic carpet ride’ effect for extra comfort, dynamism and driving pleasure.

The Progressive Hydraulic Cushions® suspension – a Citroën innovation that will feature widely across the range in the future – marks the culmination of Citroën’s expertise in terms of ride comfort. For nearly 100 years, suspension comfort has been a fundamental part of the brand’s DNA. Over the years, our customers have grown attached to Citroën comfort, which is unique in the market. The technology used on New C5 Aircross SUV is derived from Citroën’s experience in motor sport. By providing improved ground clearance, the hydraulic cushions absorb impacts better, particularly after jumps. Introduced, tested and proven in cross-country rallying on the ZX models that triumphed in the 1994 Paris-Dakar, the system is now used on the C3 WRC. It ensures efficiency by guaranteeing the stability and robustness of the vehicles. Drawing on its expertise and the know-how of its engineers, Citroën developed the new suspension system to enhance ride comfort in a way that is typical of Citroën and loved by its customers.

Around 20 patents were filed in the development of the new suspension system. The way it works is quite simple. While conventional suspension systems have shock absorbers, springs and mechanical stops, the Progressive Hydraulic Cushions®system adds two hydraulic stops, one for compression the other for decompression. The suspension therefore works in two stages to match the surface of the road:

For light compression and decompression, the springs and shock absorbers control vertical movements together, without needing assistance from the hydraulic stops. However, the presence of the hydraulic stops gave the engineers greater freedom to tune the suspension setup to provide a ‘magic carpet ride’ effect and the impression that the car is gliding over uneven ground.

During major impacts, the springs and shock absorbers work together with the hydraulic compression or decompression stops, which gradually slow the movement to avoid jerks at either end of the range. Unlike a traditional mechanical stop that transmits energy, the hydraulic stops absorb and dissipate that energy.

ADVANCED COMFORT SEATS FOR OPTIMUM COMFORT

The broad and welcoming seats on New C5 Aircross SUV bring passengers an all-new ride experience with outstanding comfort. High-set for a commanding view of the road, the seats provide premium comfort and support, giving passengers the impression of sitting in an armchair that is insulated from the road. The seats are available in Advanced Comfort upholstery with the optional themes (Wild Grey, Metropolitan Beige, Metropolitan Grey and Hype Brown) offering the impression of even greater overall comfort:

The seats were carefully designed with visible padding and 15mm thick foam. Inspired by the brand’s legendary cars such as the CX and Xantia, the padding creates a real visual signature, with comfort being the ultimate goal. The signature design is enhanced with overstitching and graphic components that share the same formal language as the brand’s latest models, including New C4 Cactus.

Comfort has been reinforced, with softness and support provided on initial contact.

Optimum support, essential for ride comfort, especially on long drives, is ensured by thicker structured foam on the surface, combined with a high-density layer in the centre of the seat. The new high-density foam also ensures optimal comfort over time by preventing any subsidence after long hours at the wheel, as well as the ageing of the seat after several years of use.

Postural comfort is exceptional, ensuring driving comfort with broad seat squabs and seat backs, reinforced support, height adjustable front seats, and height and reach adjustable front headrests. The driver’s seat can be equipped with eight electrical settings with memory positions.

For additional well-being, and to reinforce the ‘cocoon’ impression even in the most stressful circumstances, the front seats can be fitted with a heating and a multipoint massaging system.

Using eight pneumatic pockets located in the seat back, the driver and front passenger can select one of five programmes combining lumbar, back and shoulder massages.

THE MOST MODULAR SUV WITH THE LARGEST BOOT IN ITS SEGMENT

One specific feature that differs from the Chinese version, New C5 Aircross SUV features three individual, sliding, folding and reclining rear seats, making it the most modular SUV in the segment. In addition to their comfort, advanced design and special foam, the rear seats offer numerous advantages:

All three are of equal width. They provide the same level of comfort for the three passengers in row two.

Adjustable over 150mm. They can slide back and forth to transform the cabin and boot space.

They also incline in five positions (from 19° through to 26.5°).

The seats fold down to provide a perfectly flat load area thanks to the dual-level boot floor.

With a volume of 580-litres to 720-litres under the luggage shelf (with the second row seats in place), and up to 1,630-litres with the second row seats folded down, New C5 Aircross SUV has the largest boot in the segment. The boot’s broad opening (1,017mm) and cubic shape (length 999mm and up to 1,907mm with the rear seats folded down; height under luggage shelf of 583mm) makes it easy to load the bulkiest items. For even easier boot access, New C5 Aircross is equipped with a hands-free tailgate, which operates electronically when the driver waves their foot under the rear bumper.

Another essential component in travelling comfort is storage space. New C5 Aircross SUV boasts ingenious and functional storage compartments for a variety of uses. The central console armrest is home to a capacious storage space large enough for a 1.5-litre bottle, and the large area at the front of the central console is for the wireless charging of large smartphones.

CABIN CUSHIONED FROM EXTERNAL NOISE AND POLLUTION

New C5 Aircross SUV features advanced soundproofing with reduced road and wind noise thanks to double laminated front windows with an insulated layer, bringing passengers exceptional, cocoon-like comfort. Particular attention was paid to the soundproofing in the engine compartment.

New C5 Aircross SUV is also equipped with an exceptional cabin Air Quality System (AQS). The automatic air conditioning comes with a high-yield active carbon filter that captures particles and efficiently purifies the air to protect passengers from external pollution. Equipped with a sensor that detects external air pollution, the AQS automatically adjusts the circulation setting inside the cabin.

LIGHT-BATHED CABIN

In addition to the 360° large glazed area around the car, New C5 Aircross SUV has a panoramic opening sunroof measuring an impressive 1,120mm by 840mm. The cabin is bathed in light, offering a feeling of well-being with the roof open or closed, making each journey a new and unique experience. Complete with an anti-pinch function, the electrically operated sunroof lets the occupants open the roof or adjust the blind to modify the level of brightness inside the cabin.

“Citroën strengthens its international product offensive with the New C5 Aircross, a New Generation SUV at the heart of Citroën’s identity: bold Design, benchmark Comfort (Progressive Hydraulic Cushions and Advanced Comfort seats), and unique Modularity (3 individual rear seats and best-in-class boot volume).”

Xavier Peugeot, Head of Citroën Product

03 –THE NEXT-GENERATION, MODERN AND HIGH-TECH SUV

20 LATEST-GENERATION DRIVER ASSISTANCE TECHNOLOGIES

New C5 Aircross SUV comes with a broad range of the very latest driver assistance systems, with 20 technologies for on-road safety, on-board comfort and simplified driving, regardless of exterior conditions.

Technologies for improving on-road safety: a major step towards autonomous driving

Equipped with a camera on the upper part of the windscreen and a radar sensor built into the front bumper, New C5 Aircross SUV features a wealth of driver assistance technologies bringing motorists ever closer to autonomous driving.

Active Safety Brake : to avoid collisions, the system detects and analyses stationary or moving obstacles, pedestrians or vehicles, and brakes automatically in the event of any risk of collision.

: to avoid collisions, the system detects and analyses stationary or moving obstacles, pedestrians or vehicles, and brakes automatically in the event of any risk of collision. Active Lane Departure Warning System : a light in the door mirrors warns drivers if a vehicle is present in their blind spot. If the Lane Departure Warning System is activated and the driver starts to turn towards the side in question without indicating, a degree of force is applied to the steering wheel to alert them and avoid a collision

: a light in the door mirrors warns drivers if a vehicle is present in their blind spot. If the Lane Departure Warning System is activated and the driver starts to turn towards the side in question without indicating, a degree of force is applied to the steering wheel to alert them and avoid a collision Active Lane Keeping Assist : the system identifies road markings, and continuously analyses and interprets the situation. It corrects the vehicle’s course by warning the driver whenever it detects a potential lane change without the indicators being used. If the driver wants to maintain the direction of the vehicle, they can prevent the correction by keeping a firm hold on the steering wheel.

: the system identifies road markings, and continuously analyses and interprets the situation. It corrects the vehicle’s course by warning the driver whenever it detects a potential lane change without the indicators being used. If the driver wants to maintain the direction of the vehicle, they can prevent the correction by keeping a firm hold on the steering wheel. Adaptive Cruise Control : enables the driver to let the vehicle adapt to the speed of the car in front.

: enables the driver to let the vehicle adapt to the speed of the car in front. Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go : the system detects the car ahead and automatically maintains a safe distance (selected beforehand by the driver) until the vehicle comes to a halt. It does so by working on the brake and accelerator, enabling the car to pull away automatically without driver input. The system can be set to as low as 19mph (30km/h). The system controls the speed and the distance between the vehicles, and limits acceleration when cornering.

: the system detects the car ahead and automatically maintains a safe distance (selected beforehand by the driver) until the vehicle comes to a halt. It does so by working on the brake and accelerator, enabling the car to pull away automatically without driver input. The system can be set to as low as 19mph (30km/h). The system controls the speed and the distance between the vehicles, and limits acceleration when cornering. Collision Risk Alert : this system warns drivers that their vehicle is at risk of colliding with the vehicle in front, at speeds of 19mph (30 km/h) and over. The system is triggered just before the activation of the automatic braking.

: this system warns drivers that their vehicle is at risk of colliding with the vehicle in front, at speeds of 19mph (30 km/h) and over. The system is triggered just before the activation of the automatic braking. Coffee Break Alert : tells drivers when it is time to take a break, after they have driven for two hours at speeds above 43mph (70km/h).

: tells drivers when it is time to take a break, after they have driven for two hours at speeds above 43mph (70km/h). Driver Attention Alert : alerts drivers in the event of decreased vigilance. This system assesses the driver’s alertness by identifying trajectory anomalies in relation to road markings. The feature is especially suited to motorways and speeds over 40mph (65 km/h).

: alerts drivers in the event of decreased vigilance. This system assesses the driver’s alertness by identifying trajectory anomalies in relation to road markings. The feature is especially suited to motorways and speeds over 40mph (65 km/h). Extended Traffic Sign Recognition and Recommendation : recognises speed signs and displays the information on the instrument panel. The speed can be recorded as an instruction for the speed limiter / cruise control in one simple movement. In addition to speed signs, this system detects a number of other traffic signs (stop signs, one-way signs, no overtaking signs).

: recognises speed signs and displays the information on the instrument panel. The speed can be recorded as an instruction for the speed limiter / cruise control in one simple movement. In addition to speed signs, this system detects a number of other traffic signs (stop signs, one-way signs, no overtaking signs). Highway Driver Assist : combines Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go and the Active Lane Departure Warning System to manage driving semi-autonomously in specific driving conditions. The driver selects a speed setting and turns on the Active Lane Departure Warning System. Highway Driver Assist works at speeds above 19mph (30 km/h). The system records the car’s position in the lane (in the centre, more to the left or right depending on driving habits) and the driver is no longer required to manage speed or trajectory, as the vehicle handles these functions. Particularly adapted to motorways, the system enables the partial delegation of driving, the driver’s only obligation being to remain focused on the road. The driver is required to keep their hands on the wheel (even though they do not need to steer the car) to keep the system active and in compliance with prevailing regulations. The driver can take back control at any moment by pushing on the Active Lane Departure Warning System button, by exerting force on the steering wheel or by braking.

: combines Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go and the Active Lane Departure Warning System to manage driving semi-autonomously in specific driving conditions. The driver selects a speed setting and turns on the Active Lane Departure Warning System. Highway Driver Assist works at speeds above 19mph (30 km/h). The system records the car’s position in the lane (in the centre, more to the left or right depending on driving habits) and the driver is no longer required to manage speed or trajectory, as the vehicle handles these functions. Particularly adapted to motorways, the system enables the partial delegation of driving, the driver’s only obligation being to remain focused on the road. The driver is required to keep their hands on the wheel (even though they do not need to steer the car) to keep the system active and in compliance with prevailing regulations. The driver can take back control at any moment by pushing on the Active Lane Departure Warning System button, by exerting force on the steering wheel or by braking. Intelligent Beam Headlights: ensures stress-free and safe driving at night by automatically switching between the high and low beam settings.

Technologies for enhancing in-car comfort

Keyless Entry and Start : drivers can unlock their car by placing their hand behind one of the front door handles or near the boot release. Drivers can even open and close the electric tailgate by waving their foot under the rear bumper.

: drivers can unlock their car by placing their hand behind one of the front door handles or near the boot release. Drivers can even open and close the electric tailgate by waving their foot under the rear bumper. Electric Parking Brake : automatically engages the parking brake when the engine is turned off and disengages once the vehicle pulls away. The driver can manually engage and disengage the parking brake via the control on the central console.

: automatically engages the parking brake when the engine is turned off and disengages once the vehicle pulls away. The driver can manually engage and disengage the parking brake via the control on the central console. Park Assist : an active driver assistance technology that makes parallel parking (entrance and exit) and perpendicular parking (entrance) safer, easier and more relaxed. On the driver’s request the system automatically detects a parking space then manoeuvres the car into and out of the space. The driver manages the acceleration and braking, and the system takes care of the rest.

: an active driver assistance technology that makes parallel parking (entrance and exit) and perpendicular parking (entrance) safer, easier and more relaxed. On the driver’s request the system automatically detects a parking space then manoeuvres the car into and out of the space. The driver manages the acceleration and braking, and the system takes care of the rest. Reversing Camera : when the driver shifts into reverse, the camera displays the rear view from the vehicle on the touchscreen, supplemented by colour reference points indicating proximity to any obstacles. The image shows a 180° view behind the vehicle.

: when the driver shifts into reverse, the camera displays the rear view from the vehicle on the touchscreen, supplemented by colour reference points indicating proximity to any obstacles. The image shows a 180° view behind the vehicle. 360° Vision: video assistance for all low speed manoeuvres, activated automatically when the driver shifts into reverse or manually by the driver. It provides a 360° bird’s eye view over the car and its surroundings. The view is updated as the vehicle moves forwards or backwards. It automatically switches to the various views according to manoeuvre being undertaken.

Technologies for simplifying everyday driving regardless of conditions

Grip Control ® with Hill Descent Assist : offers intelligent reinforced grip whatever the road surface, for better handling on difficult terrain. The system uses advanced technology (built into the ESP system), which manages the grip of the driven wheels and features different modes that can adapt to different types of terrain. In standard mode, Grip Control ® works automatically, but drivers can also select between modes using a thumbwheel on the central console. These modes include Sand, All-Road, Snow or ESP OFF. New C5 Aircross SUV offers impressive driving versatility by adapting to all types of road regardless of conditions. Combined with Grip Control ® , Hill Descent Assist maintains the car at a reduced speed even on steep inclines. The technology keeps the vehicle on the right trajectory, while limiting the risk of slippage or unwanted acceleration as the car descends slopes in forward or reverse gear. Hill Descent Assist fully and safely controls the vehicle, which is maintained at a very low speed 2mph (3 km/h), providing control and safety in what can otherwise be stressful situations. The two functions are available with all wheel sizes and summer tyres. However, their effectiveness is boosted by tyres adapted to local conditions, particularly the 18-inch Mud & Snow tyres, which are available as an option.

: offers intelligent reinforced grip whatever the road surface, for better handling on difficult terrain. The system uses advanced technology (built into the ESP system), which manages the grip of the driven wheels and features different modes that can adapt to different types of terrain. In standard mode, Grip Control works automatically, but drivers can also select between modes using a thumbwheel on the central console. These modes include Sand, All-Road, Snow or ESP OFF. New C5 Aircross SUV offers impressive driving versatility by adapting to all types of road regardless of conditions. Combined with Grip Control , Hill Descent Assist maintains the car at a reduced speed even on steep inclines. The technology keeps the vehicle on the right trajectory, while limiting the risk of slippage or unwanted acceleration as the car descends slopes in forward or reverse gear. Hill Descent Assist fully and safely controls the vehicle, which is maintained at a very low speed 2mph (3 km/h), providing control and safety in what can otherwise be stressful situations. The two functions are available with all wheel sizes and summer tyres. However, their effectiveness is boosted by tyres adapted to local conditions, particularly the 18-inch Mud & Snow tyres, which are available as an option. Hill Start Assist : to make hill starts easier, this system prevents any undesired vehicle movement on inclines when the brake pedal is released. The function activates on inclines of over 3% by stabilising the vehicle for two seconds.

: to make hill starts easier, this system prevents any undesired vehicle movement on inclines when the brake pedal is released. The function activates on inclines of over 3% by stabilising the vehicle for two seconds. Front Fog Lights with Cornering Function : depending on the angle of the steering wheel, the left or right fog lamp activates in addition to the main headlamps to illuminate up to a 75° angle to the right or left of the vehicle. The system operates at speeds above 25mph (40 km/h).

: depending on the angle of the steering wheel, the left or right fog lamp activates in addition to the main headlamps to illuminate up to a 75° angle to the right or left of the vehicle. The system operates at speeds above 25mph (40 km/h). Trailer Stability Control: this system stabilises trailers on vehicles equipped with a towing system (factory option). Supplementing the ESP system, Trailer Stability Control reduces any swaying of the trailer. It detects the trailer when its electric connection is hooked-up to the vehicle. The trailer is stabilised using the ESP system’s sensors. The system actively reduces swaying by working individually and alternately on the brakes of each wheel on the front axle. In most cases, this is sufficient to eliminate any swaying and therefore avert any danger.

In the event of more significant swaying, the system reduces engine torque and applies the brakes on all four wheels to reduce speed more quickly.

SIX CONNECTIVITY TECHNOLOGIES FOR CONTINUITY BETWEEN THE CUSTOMER’S DIGITAL WORLD AND THEIR CAR

New C5 Aircross brings passengers the latest intuitive systems to ensure continuity between their digital world and their car, and enables them to stay connected, talk, navigate or simply relax.

Featuring effortless control and voice recognition, the 8-inch touchscreen is at the heart of New C5 Aircross SUV. Drivers use the touchscreen to configure their vehicle and access the multimedia system together with the telephone, air conditioning and navigation.

is at the heart of New C5 Aircross SUV. Drivers use the touchscreen to configure their vehicle and access the multimedia system together with the telephone, air conditioning and navigation. With the Mirror Screen Function , compatible with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay™ and MirrorLink ® , occupants can use their smartphone apps on the touchscreen in complete safety.

, compatible with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay™ and MirrorLink , occupants can use their smartphone apps on the touchscreen in complete safety. Citroën Connect Nav , a latest-generation 3D connected navigation system, comes with connected services such as TomTom Traffic, for real-time traffic information, service station and car park localisation and prices, weather information, and a local point-of-interest search function. Users will also appreciate the Danger Zones alert function.

, a latest-generation 3D connected navigation system, comes with connected services such as TomTom Traffic, for real-time traffic information, service station and car park localisation and prices, weather information, and a local point-of-interest search function. Users will also appreciate the Danger Zones alert function. Citroën Connect Box with SOS & Assistance , an emergency geolocation call and assistance service, offered free of charge without subscription and available 24/7. The system contacts the relevant emergency services, either automatically or when the driver pushes the SOS button (emergency) or Double Chevron button (assistance).

, an emergency geolocation call and assistance service, offered free of charge without subscription and available 24/7. The system contacts the relevant emergency services, either automatically or when the driver pushes the SOS button (emergency) or Double Chevron button (assistance). Wireless Smartphone Charging can be used with a wide range of smartphones or devices compatible with the Qi standard. A charging mat is built into a dedicated storage space in the central console. Wireless electric energy transmission is based on the principle of magnetic induction. Numerous smartphones are compatible, including the Samsung Galaxy S6, S7 and S8, and the iPhone 8 and X.

can be used with a wide range of smartphones or devices compatible with the Qi standard. A charging mat is built into a dedicated storage space in the central console. Wireless electric energy transmission is based on the principle of magnetic induction. Numerous smartphones are compatible, including the Samsung Galaxy S6, S7 and S8, and the iPhone 8 and X. ConnectedCAM CitroënTM uses a camera system built into the interior rear-view mirror assembly. Independent of the car’s multimedia system and using full HD GPS technology, the integrated 16 GB memory card can be used to store photos and videos. Via the WiFi connection, data recorded by the camera can be transferred to a smartphone. The camera can be used to take a photos or video in front of the vehicle. The content can then be downloaded via email or on social media networks. It also continuously films the road in front of the windscreen and automatically saves video recordings in the event of an accident.

POWERFUL AND EFFICIENT ENGINES FOR EXTRA DRIVING PLEASURE

New C5 Aircross SUV is available with a range of high-performance latest-generation Euro 6.2 engines, ideal for day-to-day driving as well as holidays and weekend getaways. They are equipped with a 6-speed manual gearbox or the 8-speed EAT8 automatic gearbox, for optimum driving pleasure and remarkable efficiency:

Two petrol versions: PureTech 130 S&S 6-speed manual and PureTech 180 S&S EAT8

Three diesel versions: BlueHDi S&S 130 6-speed manual, BlueHDi 130 S&S EAT8 and BlueHDi 180 S&S EAT8

Towards the end of 2019, New C5 Aircross SUV will become the first Citroën equipped with a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) drivetrain, with low CO 2 emissions and a range of 37 miles (60 km) in ZEV mode.

NEW EAT8 AUTOMATIC GEARBOX FOR MORE EFFICIENCY AND DRIVING PLEASURE

New C5 Aircross SUV boasts the most recent version of Citroën’s 8-speed EAT8 automatic gearbox (‘Efficient Automatic Transmission’) with Shift and Park by Wire control, designed and developed by the Japanese specialist, Aisin. In everyday use, the flexible torque converter provides true driving comfort when pulling away and parking.

The EAT8 gearbox brings drivers even more efficiency and pleasure, notably with:

Reduced fuel consumption of up to 7% compared with the EAT6 automatic, thanks to the two additional gears, better output with the extension of Stop & Start up to 12 mph (20 km/h) on the BlueHDi 180, and improvements in terms of weight and compact design (up to 2kg lighter compared with the EAT6).

Smoother gear shifts through the optimised exchanges of torque between the engine and gearbox. The transition to eight speeds helps reduce the jump between gears at each gearshift.

The new automatic and electrical gearbox control, Shift and Park by Wire, is easy to use, intuitive and ergonomic. Drivers shift gears manually using the steering wheel paddles without losing the automatic function. In terms of safety, the Park function engages automatically when the engine is turned off.

KEY POINTS: NEW C5 AIRCROSS SUV

An SUV with unique, 100% SUV styling, through its body design and large wheels, its raised ground clearance and side protection. It is 100% Citroën in its design, through its determined personality, seamless body styling, graphic components and extensive personalisation possibilities.

The most comfortable and modular SUV in the segment, thanks to the Citroën Advanced Comfort ® programme featuring the Progressive Hydraulic Cushions ® suspension and Advanced Comfort seats, plus three individual, sliding, folding and reclining seats and best-in-class boot volume.

programme featuring the Progressive Hydraulic Cushions suspension and Advanced Comfort seats, plus three individual, sliding, folding and reclining seats and best-in-class boot volume. A next-generation, modern and high-tech SUV, with 20 driver assistance technologies, including Highway Driver Assist, a true step forward towards autonomous driving, along with six connectivity technologies.

TECHNICAL CHARACTERISTICS

Length: 4.50m

Width: 1.84m

Height: 1.67m (with roof bars)

Wheelbase: 2.73m

Ground clearance: 230mm

Boot capacity: 580 to 720-litres (up to 1,630-l with seats folded down)

