New 100% electric Peugeot e-208: more powerful, more efficient, and up to 400 km in range

After an initial optimisation at the end of 2021, which increased its range by 6.5% (+22 km), the Peugeot e-208 will benefit from a major technological shift in 2023 to incorporate the new Peugeot e-308’s engine: maximum power will increase by 15%, from 100 kW/136 bhp to 115 kW/156 bhp, while major work on efficiency will reduce average energy consumption to just 12 kWh, increasing the range by 10.5%, or 38 km, to reach up to 400 km. Very significant improvements for the enjoyment, budget and daily life of users!The Peugeot e-208, the 100% electric version of the 208, looks fantastic, contains state-of-the-art equipment and is great fun to drive thanks to its electric technology as well as its Peugeot i-cockpit® with its compact steering wheel. This guarantees direct sensations and unparalleled handling. Its many qualities have made it a huge success with customers: almost 110,000 have been produced since its launch in 2019, but above all, the PEUGEOT e-208 has been leading sales in the electric B segment in Europe since the beginning of 2022 and, over the same period, in 1st place for all segments combined of electric vehicles sold in France.

Up to 400 km range thanks to major technological developments

In 2023, the Peugeot e-208 will adopt the Peugeot e-308’s new drivetrain . It will then offer up to 38 km and 10.5% more range, enabling it to reach up to 400 km on the WLTP cycle (certification in progress).

The new version of the 100% electric Peugeot e-208 will come with:

a new engine with 115 kW/156 hp, an additional 15 kW/20 hp and 260 Nm of torque available from 0 km/h for immediate reactivity. The result is even greater driving enjoyment, with no vibration, no noise, no shifting, no smell and no CO2 emissions.

a new, more efficient high-voltage battery, with a gross capacity of 51 kWh (48.1 kWh useful) and operating at 400 volts.

Efficiency was at the heart of the designers’ concerns for this new powertrain and the Peugeot e-208, since all of these developments make it possible to aim for remarkably low average energy consumption of around 12 kWh per 100 km.

The advantages from the first optimisation in 2021 remain

At the end of 2021, the Peugeot e-208 had already benefited from an initial technological development aimed at increasing its efficiency, which enabled it to offer up to 362 km of WLTP range – 22 km more than the very first version released at the end of 2019. Since its launch and thanks to these two successive developments, the Peugeot e-208 offers 17.65% more range and 15% less energy consumption! The first stage of optimisation implemented a series of measures, which are of course still present in the new e-208:

A heat pump coupled with a humidity sensor installed on top of the windscreen maximises the energy efficiency of the heating and air conditioning. The information transmitted by the sensor makes it possible to control the air recirculation in the passenger compartment more accurately and, ultimately, to preserve the amount of energy contained in the battery when heating and maintaining the temperature inside the vehicle.

• A class “A+” tyre, 16-inch wheels which minimises energy loss through friction.

• A transmission ratio of the gearbox that increases the range on road and motorway journeys.

The effectiveness of this first development is particularly noticeable at low outside temperatures. But beyond the substantial increases in range on the WLTP cycle, there are significant benefits for customer usage as well. Including 40 km in urban traffic at temperatures close to 0°C.

Easy to buy and use every day

Two types of on-board chargers are available on the Peugeot e-208, to suit all uses and all charging solutions: as standard, a single-phase 7.4 kW charger and, as an option, a three-phase 11 kW charger. In addition, the Peugeot e-208 is capable of fast charging: from a 100kW public charging point, it is possible to go from 20% to 80% charge in less than 25 minutes.

Thanks to a push button on the centre console, the driver can select one of the three available driving modes (ECO, NORMAL and SPORT) to increase range or performance.

Via the ‘BRAKE’ mode, activated by another button on the gearbox control line, the user can also increase energy recovery while accentuating deceleration on release of the accelerator pedal.

Depending on the country of sale, the new Peugeot e-208 can be purchased on the Brand’s online sales site. This means customers can have a 100% digital experience (“Selling On line”) that is entirely secure. Customers can purchase their new vehicle, trade-in their old vehicle and finance their new vehicle from their smartphone, tablet or PC. Each customer has the freedom to choose to have their vehicle delivered to their home free of charge.A range of services is available to make customers’ daily lives easier:

The MyPeugeot smartphone application allows customers to communicate with their vehicle and schedule a remote charge or launch a thermal pre-conditioning remotely.

The Free2Move eSolutions smartphone application allows users to plan their journey, in particular by anticipating when to charge since the charging stations along the journey are listed.

The new Peugeot e-208 will arrive on the market in 2023.

SOURCE: Stellantis