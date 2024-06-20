Navistar honors top suppliers with 2024 Supplier Excellence Awards

Today Navistar Inc. (“Navistar”) announced the recipients of its 2024 Supplier Excellence Awards

Today Navistar Inc. (“Navistar”) announced the recipients of its 2024 Supplier Excellence Awards.

The annual Performance Awards recognize four top performing suppliers based on their accomplishments in quality, delivery, cost and continuous improvement. The recipients are ranked from platinum to bronze based on the supplier’s performance over the previous 12 months.

In addition, the annual Leadership Awards also recognize suppliers that have shown exceptional partnership within the areas of quality, customer service, indirect procurement, logistics and sustainability.

“As our industry continues to see supply chain constraints, through a strong partnership with our suppliers, Navistar has been able to continue to produce high-quality trucks and buses for our customers,” said Peter Friberg, chief procurement officer. “It’s important that we take the time to acknowledge and recognize these suppliers that are exceeding expectations by going above and beyond. We thank each one of them for their outstanding performance and continued partnership.”

This year’s award recipients:

Performance Awards:

Platinum – Superior Trim

Gold – Donaldson

Silver – Behr Hella Thermal Controls

Bronze – CVG Trim

Leadership Awards:

Quality – SRG Global

Customer Service – Quanxing – Thermal Solutions Manufacturing

Indirect Procurement – Tech Mahindra

Logistics – Expeditors International

Sustainability – Southwest Research Institute

SOURCE: Navistar