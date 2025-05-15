Latin NCAP’s latest result: Jetta renews five stars

The New Car Assessment Programme for Latin America and the Caribbean, Latin NCAP, publishes today the second crash tests result for 2025 with a five star result for the facelift of the Volkswagen Jetta

The Volkswagen Jetta/Vento* (* for Uruguay and Argentina), currently produced in Mexico, achieved five stars. The Jetta that offers 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) as standard and ADAS technologies as optional, achieved 86.87% in Adult Occupant, 89.75% in Child Occupant, 72.60% in Pedestrian Protection and Vulnerable Road Users and 91.06% in Safety Assist.

The car was assessed in frontal impact, side impact and pole impact in 2019. The model had no structural or passive safety equipment changes for these three crash test scenarios. In order to match the current protocols the facelifted Jetta was assessed in whiplash, pedestrian protection, ESC, Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) for Vulnerable Road Users (VRU), AEB City, AEB Interurban and Speed Assist System (SAS).

The facelifted Jetta showed, in general, good performance with stable structure in the frontal impact. The front door opened during the side impact test but still securing good side impact protection. The model showed almost full child passenger protection. Pedestrian protection in the upper leg can and should be improved. AEB performance showed robust responses in all test scenarios while VRU performance can be improved. SAS met the technical requirements and is fitted as standard. Lane Support Systems are available as optional, as it does not meet the performance requirements it did not score points. The model was tested as a voluntary decision of the manufacturer.

This result is valid for all the Volkswagen Jetta as from VIN 3VWSP6BU8SM000591.

Latin NCAP tests the most basic passive safety specification of the models and strongly recommends to buy those versions equipped with tested good performing ADAS technologies, such as AEB.

Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Latin NCAP said: “This five-star result for the Jetta confirms Volkswagen’s commitment to offer the highest safety levels to their customers as from standard versions. Latin NCAP looks forward to see the manufacturers confirming this path along new models in the Latin American and Caribbean market. Latin NCAP calls all governments to bring mandatory star rating safety labelling in support of independent and clear information to consumers at least to the top selling models in each market”. Stephan Brodziak, Latin NCAP Chairman said: “The five-star result of the Volkswagen Jetta demonstrates that it is perfectly possible to produce and sell vehicles in our region that meet the minimum essential safety standards. However, there are still critical areas for improvement, particularly in passive protection for pedestrians and vulnerable road users, who represent a significant proportion of road traffic fatalities. We call on the industry to make a real commitment to the road safety of all road users, and on governments to strengthen regulation and implement mandatory vehicle safety labeling, providing consumers with clear, accessible, and independent information about the level of protection offered by the vehicles sold in their markets.”

Volkswagen Jetta/Vento* (* for Uruguay and Argentina) (6 airbags)

SOURCE: Latin NCAP