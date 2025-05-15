Five million Fabias: Škoda Auto’s entry-level model reaches major milestone

Škoda Auto has produced five million Fabia models – the brand’s second best-selling series after the Octavia

The five millionth Škoda Fabia recently rolled off the production line in Mladá Boleslav. Since 1999, this affordable entry-level model – alongside the Octavia – has marked a key milestone in the modern history of the Škoda brand. The first-generation Fabia was built on a completely new Volkswagen Group platform and stood out as one of the most spacious cars in its class, combining practicality, great value for money and a host of Simply Clever features. This winning formula made the Fabia a success with both long-standing and new customers in Europe and beyond. Today’s fourth generation features modern, fuel-efficient combustion engines and advanced safety systems. Given its lasting popularity and importance to the brand, production of the current Fabia will continue beyond 2030.

“Reaching the milestone of five million Škoda Fabia vehicles is truly an exceptional achievement – both for our production team and for the company as a whole. First introduced in 1999 as the second entirely new model developed under the umbrella of the Volkswagen Group, the Fabia quickly became a symbol of the brand and a cornerstone of our line-up. As Škoda’s entry-level model, it remains to this day synonymous with high-quality cars ‘Made in the Czech Republic’. Given the continued success of the current fourth generation – a practical, efficient vehicle packed with modern technology and a wide range of safety features – we will continue producing the Fabia beyond 2030.” Andreas Dick, Škoda Auto Board Member for Production and Logistics

Škoda Fabia: One of the brand’s most popular models

The Škoda Fabia has long ranked among the brand’s best-selling models. In 2024, it was Škoda’s third most popular vehicle, with 117,100 units delivered worldwide. The first generation was unveiled at the 58th Frankfurt Motor Show in 1999 as the successor to the much-loved Felicia. Built on an entirely new platform, it was offered with a wide variety of engines, transmissions and body styles. Over the years, the Fabia has played a key role in boosting the popularity of the Škoda brand across European markets. Its name has also become firmly rooted in motorsport history – including the most recent generations. The Fabia Rally2, Fabia Rally2 evo and the current Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 are among the most successful rally cars of all time in their respective categories.

Four generations of affordable entry-level mobility

The first-generation Škoda Fabia (1999–2008) made its debut as a five-door hatchback, measuring 3,960 mm in length. Less than a year later, the estate version was introduced, followed by a saloon in 2001. Its distinctive styling was the work of a design team led by then Chief Designer Dirk van Braeckel. Built on the advanced PQ24 platform for small cars, the first Fabia offered a wide range of powertrains. In March 2003, a sporty RS version was launched, featuring a 1.9 TDI turbo-diesel (96 kW) that combined brisk performance with low fuel consumption.

The second-generation Škoda Fabia (2007–2014) premiered at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2007. Based on the same platform as its predecessor, it was 22 mm longer and 47 mm taller. A practical estate version followed six months later. In 2009, the line-up was expanded to include the Scout variant with off-road design features and an RS model with a 1.4 TSI turbocharged petrol engine producing 132 kW. This generation also introduced the popular Monte Carlo edition.

The third-generation Škoda Fabia (2014–2022) was unveiled in October 2014 at the Paris Motor Show. Built on the modern PQ26 platform, it featured new proportions that gave it a more dynamic presence – 90 mm wider and 30 mm lower than its predecessor. Safety and comfort were also significantly improved: the Fabia was now available with Front Assist, adaptive cruise control and driver fatigue detection. A 2018 facelift added further upgrades, including Full LED headlights and blind-spot monitoring.

The fourth-generation Škoda Fabia (2021–present) arrived in spring 2021 as a five-door hatchback based on the MQB A0 platform. The design was developed by the Škoda Design team led by Oliver Stefani. This generation exceeded 4.1 metres in length, and the boot capacity grew by 50 litres to a generous 380 litres. It can be equipped with the latest features and systems, such as automatic parking and Travel Assist 2.0, which includes adaptive cruise control, predictive pedestrian and cyclist protection, adaptive lane guidance and traffic sign recognition.

SOURCE: Škoda