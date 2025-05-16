Cinemo’s CarPlay Ultra integration for OEMs accelerates worldwide market adoptionn

Cinemo, a global leader in high-performance and automotive-grade multimedia playback, streaming, media management, connectivity, and cloud middleware, announces full integration of CarPlay Ultra via Cinemo’s CORE™ Projection — available on any automotive SoC and OS, including Android, Linux, and QNX

Cinemo’s CarPlay Ultra implementation with CORE Projection supports the full suite of CarPlay Ultra features — all the driver’s screens, including cluster display, center displays, and HUDs — and enhances the system with multi-screen coordination, HVAC integration, FM/AM radio support, in-vehicle settings, and advanced Siri voice control.

Cinemo helps OEMs reduce the complexity of the integration and unlock the full potential of CarPlay Ultra, the next generation of CarPlay.

“CarPlay Ultra will soon become the standard for new cars,” says Richard Lesser, CEO of Cinemo. “We are so proud to accelerate the industry in this transition.”

