2026 GMC Hummer EV: A more capable, more advanced supertruck

The GMC Hummer EV carved a new segment as the first and only EV supertruck when it launched

The GMC Hummer EV carved a new segment as the first and only EV supertruck when it launched. With the new software-enabled King Crab1 off-road rear-steer mode (available over-the-air to all Hummer EV owners as a bonus) and faster acceleration (GMC Hummer EV Carbon Fiber Edition Pickup offers 0-60 mph2 launches in just 2.8 seconds3) – the 2026 edition is now more capable and more advanced than ever.

Unrivaled off-road capability

Fresh for 2026 is the launch of King Crab, an all-new advanced rear-steer mode experience. King Crab takes the Hummer EV’s standard four-wheel steer agility to the next level to further improve maneuverability in off-road settings. The feature is standard across the 2X and 3X Pickup and SUV trims.

When King Crab mode is activated, the rear wheels turn significantly faster than the front wheels. That results in more maneuverability when navigating tight spaces off-road, moving around obstacles or rock crawling. No other 4×4 offers this kind of rear wheel agility.

But this new feature isn’t just available on the 2026 model, King Crab is also expected to launch to all 2022 through 2025 Hummer EV Pickup and SUV owners through an OTA update available later this year. King Crab fulfills a promise set at the Hummer EV Pickup’s original launch to deliver on the famed “Mystery Mode” button where owners could submit their own “epic ideas” to GMC.

New vehicle features like King Crab are made possible through hardware and software all working together with vehicle integration to seamlessly showcase everything an all-electric vehicle can be – with a new feature off-roaders want.

“The refreshed Hummer EV enhances an already amazing vehicle with new software innovations and forward-thinking design,” said Al Oppenheiser, GMC Hummer EV chief engineer. “From the start, we aimed to provide Hummer EV owners over-the-air software updates. All 2026 Hummer EV owners will have access to our latest software going forward, allowing new features to be introduced throughout the vehicle’s lifecycle.”

Carbon Fiber Edition: The quickest Hummer EV ever

The 2026 model reveals the exclusive Hummer EV Carbon Fiber Edition Pickup and SUV with only a limited number scheduled for production. Available for the 3X Pickup and SUV, this is the latest limited edition under the Hummer EV nameplate.

Enabled by the available 24-module battery, the Carbon Fiber Edition Pickup not only looks incredible, but it also takes the title as the quickest Hummer EV yet – launching from 0-60 mph in a jet-setting 2.8 seconds. This faster-than-ever supertruck was made possible through optimization of software and propulsion calibration, as well as developments in hardware and analysis work.

In addition to stunning acceleration, the Carbon Fiber Edition provides higher contrast colors and a brighter palette.

All Carbon Fiber Edition Pickups and SUVs feature an exclusive Magnus Gray Matte exterior4 and Velocity Ember interior theme with colors selected to show movement and form. These special edition units will also include the following as standard:

Unique 22-inch carbon fiber black wheels

All-Terrain tires

Carbon fiber inserts in the mirror caps and skid plate

Black approach shield

Black emblems

Black power tonneau cover (Pickup only)

22-inch spare carbon fiber black wheel (SUV only)

More innovation

For 2026, the Hummer EV will offer bidirectional charging capability for both vehicle-to-vehicle5 and vehicle-to-home6. With vehicle-to-vehicle, the 2026 Hummer EV can transfer power to another compatible EV. And a vehicle-to-home-capable 2026 Hummer EV can provide power to a home in a blackout when properly equipped.

The 2026 Hummer EV also comes with enhanced Super Cruise7, the industry’s first true hands-free advanced driver assistance system. This includes Hands on Lane Change Assist (HOLCA), which allows for seamless transition between non-Super Cruise mapped and Super Cruise-mapped roads. In addition, Super Cruise will now offer a Lane Change for Route feature to automatically change lanes on Super Cruise-mapped roads if the vehicle’s built-in map is being used.

The capability continues with the available 24-module Hummer EV 3X Pickup delivering 1,160 horsepower and 13,000 lb-ft of torque, which makes it the most powerful truck available in its class8.

Also new for 2026: further optimization of the Hummer EV’s damper tuning, resulting in improved overall ride quality.

The 13.4-inch diagonal premium GMC infotainment center includes a customizable split view screen for consistent access to important vehicle data. Google Built-In9 brings expanded entertainment options to enjoy while charging. Powered by OnStar connectivity10, owners will receive intelligent EV routing, voice assistance and access to apps like Chrome, GameSnacks, and Prime Video.

Fresh design

The Hummer EV Pickup and SUV continues to embody the premium off-road lifestyle with bold on-road styling, every day practicality, and GMC’s signature premium comfort.

New for 2026 are two additional exterior paint colors available – Coastal Dune and Auburn Matte11 – as well as two new interior themes – Granite Drift and Stealth Eclipse.

Available later this summer

Production of the 2026 Hummer EV will begin later this year at GM’s Factory ZERO Assembly Center12 in Detroit and Hamtramck, Michigan, home to GMC’s three all-electric trucks: the GMC Hummer EV Pickup, Hummer EV SUV and Sierra EV.

The 2026 Hummer EV Pickup and SUV will be available at GMC EV dealers later this year. Pricing and GM-estimated range will be announced closer to launch.

1Limited to low speeds. Always be aware of your surroundings. Read the vehicle Owner’s Manual for important feature limitations and information.

2Watts to Freedom is intended for use only on a closed course and should not be used on public roads. Read the vehicle Owner’s Manual for important feature limitations and information.

3GM-estimated. On a closed course only. Based on initial vehicle movement.

4Special care required for matte paint. See vehicle Owner’s Manual for more details.

5Requires the purchase of a GM Energy PowerShift Charger and GM Energy V2H Enablement Kit (each sold separately), an adequately charged V2H-capable GM EV, a properly equipped home, and proper grid interconnection. Weather conditions, life of the battery, vehicle variation and usage, and other external factors may impact the capability and duration of power supply. Power supply may be interrupted. It is not recommended that the following devices be powered with the GM Energy PowerShift Charger and V2H Enablement Kit: Medical Devices.

6Always pay attention while driving and when using Super Cruise. Do not use a handheld device.

7Requires active Super Cruise plan or trial. Terms apply. Visit gmc.com/connectivity-technology/super-cruise for compatible roads and full details.

8Based on latest competitive data available. Requires available 24-module battery pack. Hummer EV hp and torque numbers are GM-estimated.

9Google built-in services are subject to limitations and availability may vary by vehicle, infotainment system and location. Select service plan required. Certain Google actions and functionality may require account linking. User terms and privacy statements apply. Google, Google Play and Google Maps are trademarks of Google LLC.

10Requires vehicle software update, active OnStar service and compatible active streaming service

11Late availability

12From US and globally sourced parts

SOURCE: GMC