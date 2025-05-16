Starting at RMB 338,000, Nio’s new ES6 and EC6 launched with full upgrades

On May 16, 2025, Nio officially launched its upgraded 6-series SUVs: the Smart Electric All-Round SUV, the New ES6, and the Smart Electric Coupé SUV, the New EC6

On May 16, 2025, Nio officially launched its upgraded 6-series SUVs: the Smart Electric All-Round SUV, the New ES6, and the Smart Electric Coupé SUV, the New EC6. The New ES6 starts at RMB 338,000 and the New EC6 from RMB 358,000. With battery subscription of Battery as a Service (BaaS), the starting price is RMB 268,000 and RMB 288,000 respectively.

Deliveries for both models will begin on May 20, accompanied by a limited-time purchase offer. Users who confirm an order before June 30, 2025, will receive four exclusive benefits worth RMB 54,300, including five-year free Power Swap (240 Power Swap vouchers), five-year free subscription to Navigate on Pilot Plus (NOP+), 50 flexible battery upgrade vouchers, and a free onboard AC charger which can be converted to RMB 5,000 cash voucher for vehicle options. Besides, the first owners also enjoy a six-year or 150,000 km vehicle warranty, 10-year unlimited powertrain warranty, six-year free car connectivity (up to 8G/month), and lifetime free roadside rescue. In addition to the aforementioned benefits, existing Nio users also enjoy exclusive repurchase perks.

Over 370,000 ES6 and EC6 have been delivered cumulatively since they were launched. From 2024 to date, these two models have obtained 49% market share in the premium battery electric SUVs priced above RMB 300,000, meaning one in every two premium battery electric SUVs sold has been an ES6 or EC6. Featuring a 40% hardware refresh and over 200 features as standard configuration, the New ES6 and EC6 redefine the benchmark for premium smart electric SUVs through three core enhancements: elevated premiumness, smarter technology, and more comprehensive protection.

The design evolution conveys a stronger and more confident presence. Featuring a new ADB headlight design, together with the elevated aero edges and thicker Double-Dash DRL, the updated models boast a more assertive stance and sculpted contours, especially the powerful front fascia. The new exterior color, New Moon Silver, and 21-inch wheels further highlight the models’ premium appeal.

The interior of the New ES6 and EC6 takes comfort to the next level. The larger and clearer 15.6-inch horizontal AMOLED center display complements the 19.4-inch ultra-large W-HUD and 800 MP ultra-HD streaming rearview mirror, reimagining premium cabin experience with technology. The seats offer sofa-like relaxation as they’re wider, thicker, and softer, with Nappa leather and 11-layer seat structure as standard. The front seats also come standard with ventilation, heating, and massage, while for rear occupants, the long-awaited features, namely tray tables and Mag+ magnetic mounts, are available for greater flexibility and convenience.

Both models are powered by Nio’s all-new smart system, NT.Cedar S, which integrates Nio’s proprietary smart driving chip NX9031, the full-domain vehicle operating system SkyOS, and the iterative intelligent chassis. With that, the three most important elements for smart EVs have been redefined, pushing the boundaries for both safety and user experience.

Smart driving gets smarter, safer, and more intuitive. The upgraded Cedar S Aquila Super Sensing System now features a high-precision 1,550 nm LiDAR sensor and high-performance 4D imaging radars, delivering all-weather, full-coverage perception on every journey. Powered by the Nio WorldModel (NWM), the New ES6 and EC6 now support the point-to-point Navigate on Pilot Plus (NOP+) across all roads, industry-leading Parking Lot Routing, and Long-Range Self-Parking.

Built on the dedicated NOMI Intelligence architecture and enhanced with large language model reasoning, NOMI becomes an even smarter emotion companion and more capable assistant. The new NOMI Mate 3.0 boasts an impressive 340° swing range, bringing more lifelike interactions and playfulness to the cabin, from observing the world outside and playing rock-paper-scissors, to dancing to music and guiding occupants through stretches. It even can respond to users’ gentle taps on its head.

The intelligent chassis comes with various hardware and software enhancements, taking comfort to new heights. The newly tuned front suspension mount and spring stiffness, optimized Continuous Damping Control (CDC), and upgraded rear subframe hydraulic bushings improve the chassis’ road vibration absorption by 29%. The stabilizer bar further restrains the body sway and pull by 34%. New features like Rear Comfort Mode and Smart U-Turn enhance both comfort and maneuverability.

With NWM as the foundation, the New ES6 and EC6 offer more comprehensive protection than ever before. The industry’s one-of-a-kind Rear Collision Mitigation (RCM) reduces secondary impact in a rear-end collision through reducing forward jolts by up to 93%, and the Emergency Roadside Pull-Over can step in as a co-driver in critical moments. Surround View Display, the same feature on Nio’s flagship model ET9, helps reduce blind spots and improve image clarity, making driving more reassuring. The Tire Burst Mitigation first used on the ET9 is also available on the new models. Technology-driven safety is becoming the most perceivable premiumness.

The New ES6 and EC6 inherit the flagship technology from ET9, raising the bar for premium experience. Built upon Nio’s decade of all-round competitiveness, these two models will reinforce their leadership in the premium battery electric SUV segment, driving forward Nio’s continuous growth.

SOURCE: Nio