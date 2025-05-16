One millionth Audi Q3 made in Győr

Since series production began in 2011, more than two million units of the Audi Q3 have been sold worldwide – one million of them manufactured at the Hungarian plant in Győr

Audi Hungaria has reached a special production milestone. Since the start of series production of the Audi Q3 in 2011, over two million vehicles have been sold worldwide – one million of which were manufactured at the Hungarian plant in Győr. The model’s success story continues with the new Audi Q3 making its debut in summer 2025.

Since its establishment in 1993, Audi Hungaria has produced more than 45 million engines and two million vehicles in Győr. Production of the second-generation Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback began at the automobile factory in 2018.

“One million vehicles produced in Győr impressively demonstrates how popular the Audi Q3 is with our customers worldwide,” says Gerd Walker, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Audi Hungaria and Member of the Board of Management for Production and Logistics at AUDI AG. “The Győr plant has played a significant part in the success of the model and has stood for consistent production quality for more than 25 years. Audi Hungaria also has a unique portfolio of products and services that play an important role not only for the Hungarian industry, but also for the Audi brand. This success story will continue with the new generation of the Audi Q3, which will celebrate its world premiere in the summer.”

Michael Breme, Chairman of the Board of Management of Audi Hungaria: “We are thrilled to have now reached the magic number of one million Audi Q3s produced in Győr. Our thanks go to AUDI AG and to our customers for their trust, but above all to our outstanding employees who produce our cars in premium quality day after day.”

In 2024, the seventh year of production of the successful compact SUV, Audi Hungaria employees manufactured 99,288 units. A total of 63,759 units of the Sportback version rolled off the production line that year as well.

Audi will start a new chapter of the Q3 success story in summer 2025.

SOURCE: Audi