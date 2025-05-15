The first electric bus in Poland turns 10. PKM Jaworzno celebrates by ordering more electric Solaris buses

PKM Jaworzno was the first operator in Poland to introduce an electric bus to its fleet. The special vehicle is a Solaris Urbino 12 electric, delivered to the city exactly 10 years ago

PKM Jaworzno was the first operator in Poland to introduce an electric bus to its fleet. The special vehicle is a Solaris Urbino 12 electric, delivered to the city exactly 10 years ago. The presentation commemorating this event was combined with PKM’s signing of a contract for more Solaris electric buses. Jaworzno’s current fleet of 49 electric Solaris buses will be expanded with seven more 12-meter vehicles, which will be delivered in the first half of 2026.

The city of Jaworzno marked the 10th anniversary of the first electric bus entering service in Poland with a special celebration. The Solaris Urbino 12 electric, which joined the fleet of the Municipal Transport Company (PKM) in Jaworzno in 2015, started the company’s transition toward zero-emission mobility. Today, after a decade of investment in e-mobility, PKM Jaworzno operates 49 electric Solaris buses, and during the anniversary event, a new contract was signed for the delivery of 7 more vehicles.

The anniversary of the first electric bus was not only an opportunity to highlight the achievements of PKM and Solaris to date, but also to reaffirm their shared vision for continued development.

“This is a great source of pride for me and the entire team, that the first electric bus we delivered to Poland launched the transformation of public transport in Jaworzno – and across the entire country. What gives us even greater satisfaction is that this story continues – the city consistently invests in a zero-emission fleet and leads the way in mobility transformation on a European scale. We are proud to have been part of this change from the very beginning,” said Javier Iriarte, CEO of Solaris Bus & Coach.

“Ten years ago, together with Mayor Paweł Silbert, we made a decision that forever changed the face of public transport in Jaworzno. Today, we can see that it was a step in the right direction – not only for the environment, but also for our residents. The new electric buses mark the next stage of this journey. We are pleased that, together with Solaris, we can continue to develop modern and people-friendly urban mobility,” said Zbigniew Nosal, CEO of PKM Jaworzno.

For the past decade, PKM Jaworzno has been seen as a pioneer of zero-emission urban transport in Europe. Today, the city already operates more than 80 percent of its services with electric vehicles, and after the new buses are delivered, that share will increase to 85 percent. The current fleet includes electric buses in three lengths – 8.9 m, 12 m, and 18 m – allowing service tailored to passenger needs and the nature of city routes.

The new contract, signed on the anniversary day, provides for the delivery of 7 more Solaris Urbino 12 electric buses. All 12-meter vehicles will arrive in Jaworzno in the first half of 2026. They will feature the latest driver assistance systems (ADAS), cameras replacing traditional mirrors, and equipment to ensure passenger comfort and safety, including air conditioning, USB chargers, and surveillance. The batteries, with a capacity of around 400 kWh, will offer optimal range and can be charged via pantograph or plug-in connection.

The anniversary Solaris is not only a symbolic beginning of the electric revolution in Poland, but also a record-holder – in 10 years, it has covered over 700,000 kilometers entirely in electric mode.

SOURCE: Solaris