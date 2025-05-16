WeRide launches fully driverless Robotaxi trial operations in Abu Dhabi, broadens service coverage

WeRide, a global leader in autonomous driving technology, today announced the launch of fully driverless Robotaxi trial operations in Abu Dhabi – the first deployment of its kind in the Middle East

WeRide, a global leader in autonomous driving technology, today announced the launch of fully driverless Robotaxi trial operations in Abu Dhabi – the first deployment of its kind in the Middle East. Starting this quarter, a fleet of WeRide’s Robotaxis will be piloted on public roads without a safety driver, marking a major milestone in the advancement of smart mobility in Abu Dhabi.

As part of this new phase, WeRide will also be extending its Robotaxi service coverage to two high-demand islands in Abu Dhabi: Al Maryah Island, the city’s financial hub home to the Abu Dhabi Global Market; and Al Reem Island, a vibrant residential and lifestyle district. These new zones build on WeRide’s existing Robotaxi network, which has been safely serving Yas Island, Saadiyat Island, and routes connecting to Zayed International Airport since 2021.

“WeRide makes history as the first company to pilot fully driverless Robotaxis in the Middle East region, showcasing our autonomous leadership in one of the world’s most dynamic urban environments,” said Jennifer Li, CFO and Head of International at WeRide. “In parallel, we’re expanding commercial service to high-demand areas like Al Maryah and Al Reem Islands – bringing smart mobility solutions to more users in the Middle East. Together, these demonstrate our technological maturity while moving us closer to mass commercialization of Robotaxis.”

WeRide is accelerating its global business expansion, with the UAE as a key market for autonomous driving growth and innovation. In July 2023, the company received the UAE’s first and only national license for self-driving vehicles, authorizing testing and operation of its autonomous vehicles on public roads nationwide. In December 2024, WeRide and Uber launched their ride-hailing partnership in Abu Dhabi, marking the largest commercial Robotaxi service outside the US and China. As a member of the Infrastructure, Regulations, and Pilot Acceleration Working Group under the Abu Dhabi Smart & Autonomous Systems Council, WeRide also advises on the development of local infrastructure and legislation to advance autonomous mobility.

Commercial driverless rides and additional service areas will be introduced progressively from summer 2025, subject to regulatory approval.

