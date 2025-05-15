Cupra advances globalisation with 11th City Garage opening in Vienna, reinforcing position in key Austrian market

The City Garage becomes CUPRA’s new hub and cultural hotspot in the Austrian capital

Cupra takes another step forward in its globalisation with the opening of its 11th Cupra City Garage in Vienna. Located in Maysedergasse, the new space reinforces the presence of the brand in Austria, offering a new cultural hotspot in the heart of its capital city.

“Following a record-breaking first quarter for Cupra, we’re taking another step in the brand’s globalisation,” said Markus Haupt, Interim CEO of SEAT & Cupra and Executive Vice President for Production & Logistics. “Austria is one of our strongest markets, and expanding here has always been a strategic priority. With a fully-fledged lineup, we’re now taking Cupra upmarket — and Vienna is the perfect place to begin this next chapter.” Haupt added, “Our City Garages are created for global cities with bold cultural identities. Vienna, with its vibrant spirit, is a natural fit for Cupra.”

Strategically located next to Kärntner Straße and near the Albertina, the Cupra City Garage becomes the new go-to destination in the city. Covering around 470 m², the space mixes modern design and bold innovation with Vienna’s historic identity with local influences from Viennese architect Gregor Eichinger and mural artist Chris Princic.

“The Cupra City Garage in Vienna is more than just a place to showcase our vehicles—it’s a space to connect with our customers on a deeper level,” said Timo Sommerauer, Brand Manager at Cupra, Austria. “We’re excited to be part of this unique city’s cultural scene and offer an immersive and engaging experience to our ever-growing Tribe.”

This morning’s official opening was led by Markus Haupt, Wolfgang Wurm, Managing Director of Porsche Austria, and Timo Sommerauer, who welcomed guests and provided an update on the challenger brand’s global and local performance in Austria.

Also participating in the event were Sven Schuwirth, Executive Vice President for Sales, Marketing, and Aftersales at SEAT S.A.; Gregor Eichinger, architect and designer of the Cupra City Garage Vienna; Ferdinand Querfeld, head of gastronomy at the Cupra City Garage Vienna; and Austrian mural artist Chris Princic. Together, they took part in a panel discussion moderated by Cupra Ambassador Andrea Schlager, where they explored the concept of the Cupra City Garage, including its design, architecture, food offerings, and what future visitors can expect.

“Every new Cupra City Garage marks an important milestone in our journey to build a truly global brand,” said Sven Schuwirth, Executive Vice President for Sales, Marketing, and Aftersales at SEAT S.A. “From Mexico City to Sydney, and more recently Madrid and Istanbul, we’re bringing CUPRA into the heart of some of the world’s most iconic urban centres. Now, we’re proud to add Vienna to that list—a city rich in culture that is dynamic and forward-looking, just like Cupra.”

A cultural hub

Visitors to the City Garage will not only discover the features of the latest Cupra models but also enjoy a Cupra Bar & Lounge for after-work meetups and networking. Programming events, live DJ sessions, and exclusive gatherings, as well as exhibitions and experiences supporting new local talents, Vienna’s City Garage is set to connect with the city and its people. Intended to become an innovative meeting point, it will be the place where the community and the Cupra Tribe can come together and feel part of something bigger.

Additionally, Cupra will offer exclusive test drives through Vienna’s city centre: a unique experience inviting fans to explore the brand’s vision on mobility as sporty, individual and sustainable – values that align with the Viennese mindset.

A key market for Cupra

Cupra is inspiring the next generation of Austrian drivers, achieving a 4.1% market share and recording its best-ever first quarter in the country between January and March 2025. Following the success of the Cupra Terramar — which debuted in the Top 10 of its segment in Austria — the brand continues its global expansion with the opening of its 11th City Garage. Vienna now joins a growing list of dynamic cities including Mexico City, Milan, Munich, Lisbon, Rotterdam, Sydney, Berlin, Paris, Madrid, and Istanbul, with Manchester set to follow in the coming weeks.

Amid its most ambitious product offensive yet, Cupra’s momentum shows no signs of slowing. The brand delivered a record-breaking 78,000 vehicles globally in the first quarter of the year, cementing its position as one of Europe’s fastest-growing automotive brands.

