Renault 4 Savane 4x4 Concept will be on show on the Renault stand, alongside Renault 5 Turbo 3E and the Renault 5 E-Tech electric Roland-Garros special series

Renault 4 Savane 4×4 Concept: the Renault 4 for “gentlemen explorers’”

Premiered from 19 May on the Renault stand at the Roland-Garros French Open tennis tournament, Renault 4 Savane 4×4 Concept is a show car of stylish, go-anywhere looks, designed for the modern-day “gentleman explorer”. The name of Savane was already synonymous with exploration back in the 1950s. And in 1986, Savane continued its journey with a version of Renault 4 that was more laid-back, but still ready for adventure. Today, it is making its return with a vehicle expressing an even greater sense of freedom.

To this end, ground clearance is 15 mm higher on Renault 4 Savane 4×4 Concept than on the normal Renault 4 E-Tech electric. It gains special Goodyear UltraGrip Performance+ 225/55 tyres – still 18-inch – with specific “Savane” wheels, while the front and rear tracks are 10 mm wider on either side.

Above all, Renault 4 Savane 4×4 Concept features a second electric motor on the rear axle for permanently available all-wheel drive. It is agile on muddy, snow-covered and unsurfaced routes, and even on terrain that demands offroading capabilities. This show car demonstrates the potential of the AmpR Small platform to create a B-segment electric vehicle with four-wheel drive.

Renault 4 Savane features bodywork in Jade Green, a new colour whose chic appearance is underlined by the gloss black bumpers and wheel arches. The roof features a printed fabric, based on pixel variations, for a concealment effect. The conventional stops on the front and rear bumpers are replaced by new 3D-printed parts with shock-absorbing properties. A specific “4Savane” logo can be seen on the side of the vehicle, while the tailgate states its identity as a 4×4.

The interior features a sophisticated design, with seats in Deep Brown refined textile (TEP) fabric. At the top of the backrest, a quilted pattern of number 4s in tonal hues adds a graphic touch. A houndstooth pattern provides a stylish finish for the backrest trim and lateral reinforcements.

The dashboard is also clad in Deep Brown refined textile. Top-stitching in tonal hues runs in a horizontal line, through to the driver and passenger door panels. A backlit 4Savane logo on the dashboard strip gives the show car its signature.

“True to the spirit of exploration of the Renault 4 Savane from the 1960s, the Renault 4 Savane 4×4 Concept show car pushes the adventurous side of the Renault 4 E-Tech electric to the maximum. Its increased ground clearance and widened tracks are combined with a permanently active all-wheel drive system to allow it to tackle the most rugged terrains. With its unique Jade Green color combined with Glossy Black elements and the Deep Brown interior, it adds a chic spirit worthy of ‘gentlemen explorers’ eager for limitless journeys.” Sandeep Bhambra, Chief Designer Advanced, Ampere & Renault

Renault 5 Turbo 3E and Renault 5 Roland-Garros in the spotlight

Following its reveal at the end of the winter, Renault 5 Turbo 3E is taking up residence at Roland-Garros this spring. On display to the public for the first time, in a showcase whose spectacular design is on a par with its exuberant looks, the electric ‘mini-supercar’ will be decked out in black, yellow and white livery, similar to that of the Renault 5 Turbo that won the Tour of Corsica in 1982. With its 800V architecture and the 555 hp developed by its in-wheel motors, it reflects both the innovative DNA and sporting credentials of the Renault brand.

The enthusiasm around the reveal of Renault 5 Turbo 3E turned into real excitement when orders opened on 22 April. Over 700 customers and 200 dealers have already reserved one of the 1,980 examples available, now with a provisional recommended retail price of €160,000.

Renault 5 E-Tech electric will be taking centre stage with the Roland-Garros special series. Elegant and sporty, it pays tribute to the world of tennis and the Roland-Garros tournament. Available in four elegant shades, it features the Cross of Saint Andrew inside and outside, inspired by the architecture of the stadium. On board, the focus remains on Roland-Garros with a special light grey upholstery in recycled textile. The front seatbacks feature a heat-embossed Roland-Garros logo, while the centre console includes a clay-coloured induction charging mat.

Renault 5 E-Tech electric Roland-Garros is a Comfort Range version, with a 52 kWh battery for a combined range of up to 410 km WLTP.

Renault, official transport provider with an 87% electrified fleet

Reflecting its commitment to the mobility of tomorrow, Renault is supporting the ecological transition of the tournament by further reducing its carbon footprint every year. This ambition is supported by a fleet of 187 E-Tech electric full hybrid and E-Tech vehicles, designed for performance and environmental awareness. The main vehicles in the 87% electrified fleet are Scenic E-Tech electric and Rafale full hybrid E-Tech 200hp. New Renault Espace full hybrid E-Tech 200hp completes the line-up, alongside Renault 4 E-Tech electric, making its debut, and of course the Renault 5 E-Tech electric Roland-Garros special series.

Renault is also taking advantage of the 2025 tournament to continue trialling autonomous shuttles on the open road, in partnership with WeRide. Two autonomous electric minibuses will run between Porte d’Auteuil and the village, serving the many spectators expected.

Ugo Humbert is the new face of “La Lignée Renault” and “Give me 5”

Ugo Humbert, French number 2, is the new face of “La Lignée Renault”. He joins the “Give Me 5” programme, an initiative launched in 2022 to develop access to sport for young people from disadvantaged areas. “Give Me 5” brings together well-known ambassadors to work on projects with a strong social impact, combining sustainable mobility, inclusion and access to sport. Ugo Humbert joins Casper Ruud, No.7 ATP and three-time Grand Slam finalist, Félix Auger-Aliassime, No.27 ATP, Diede de Groot, a wheelchair tennis legend with 42 Grand Slam titles and Luca Van Assche, a French tennis hopeful and winner of the Roland Garros Junior tournament in 2021. Each tennis court renovated as part of the “Give me 5” programme becomes a meeting place and sports venue, run by local associations with the involvement of the ambassadors, in order to maintain real social impact over the long term.

