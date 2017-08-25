Move on with Hyundai’s scrappage & emission reduction scheme

Hyundai Motor has launched an innovative new petrol and diesel scrappage and trade-in scheme that offers up to £5,000 off the price of a new model and seeks to improve air quality across the UK by making it easier and more affordable than ever to drive a new, lower emission car.

Running from 1 September 2017, Hyundai’s scheme targets older and more polluting vehicles with Euro 1-4 emissions standard, cars which were registered before 31 December 2009. Regardless of make or model, Hyundai will offer owners the opportunity to scrap or trade in their old car for a brand-new Hyundai, with a range of four-figure incentives available across the line-up.

The maximum discount is £5,000 off the price of a Sante Fe, with £3,500 off the Tucson, £3,000 off the i30 and i40, and £2,000 for the IONIQ Hybrid, i20 and ix20. i10 will also benefit from £1,500 saving. A full breakdown of the discounts is below.

The offer will mean the i10 S 1.0 is available from £7,995, the i20 S 1.0 is available from £9,495 and the i30 S 1.0 is available from £12,995. The savings will be supported by 2.9% APR from Hyundai Finance* for customers to maximise monthly affordability.

Under the terms of the scheme, the most polluting, those with Euro 1-3 emissions standard will be scrapped, while owners of a Euro 4 model do not have to scrap their car and can trade-in their vehicle for any model across the Hyundai range**. The offer is only available for retail customers and the discounts on new Hyundais is in lieu of any other offer***. The scheme will run until the end of 2017.

Tony Whitehorn, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor UK, said: “Hyundai is committed to improving efficiency and lowering emissions. We currently offer the broadest range of powertrains currently on sale in the UK. We’ve already launched the new IONIQ – the world’s first car to offer Hybrid, Plug-In Hybrid and full Electric powertrains all in one bodystyle – and we were the first manufacturer to bring a production fuel cell vehicle to the market in 2014. Moving on, we will have introduced 14 alternative-fuel models globally by 2020. That line-up will include five hybrid vehicles, four plug-in hybrids, four electric vehicles and one all-new Fuel Cell car.

“However, right here, right now, there are thousands of older cars on our roads that could be replaced with cleaner – not to mention better equipped and safer – alternatives. By giving owners of older cars a substantial financial incentive to scrap or trade in, regardless of make or model, this new scheme will do just that.”

This is not the first time that Hyundai Motor UK has introduced a scrappage scheme. Back in 2008, the Company was the first to introduce a scheme which ran from April 2009 to March 2010. Over that period, it enabled over 45,000 customers to move into new, safer and cleaner cars.

* T&Cs apply. Subject to status. 18s or over. Guarantee may be required. Hyundai Finance, RH2 9AQ

**some exclusions apply

*** The V5 of the part exchange address needs to match the new vehicle invoice and have been in the current owners’ possession for a minimum of 90 days

