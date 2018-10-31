Mopar announces new performance axles for all-new Jeep Wrangler at SEMA

Mopar, the service, parts and customer-care brand of FCA US LLC, has teamed up with Dana to introduce new Jeep ® Performance Parts (JPP) axles for the all-new Jeep Wrangler. “JPP Ultimate Dana 44™ AdvanTEK®” axles will be on display in the Mopar brand’s exhibit at the 2018 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show, scheduled for October 30 – November 2 in Las Vegas.

The “JPP Ultimate Dana 44™ AdvanTEK®” axles have also been installed in the Nacho Jeep Wrangler concept, on display in the Mopar SEMA Show exhibit. The collaboration between Mopar and Dana, a continuation of a 70-year-plus relationship, delivers Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) quality to current-generation Jeep Wrangler owners.

“Performance axles for the all-new Jeep Wrangler are the latest additions to our extensive line of parts and accessories for hardcore off-roaders,” said Steve Beahm, Head of Parts & Service (Mopar) and Passenger Car Brands, FCA – North America. “From lift kits to beadlock wheels to LED lights and now performance axles, the Mopar brand has trail enthusiasts covered with more than 200 Jeep Performance Parts.”

Made in the USA, “JPP Ultimate Dana 44™ AdvanTEK®” axles are built strong so hardcore Jeep Wrangler off-roaders can go where others fear to tread. High-strength features include AdvanTEK gear technology that reduces gear set packaging with more strength and durability, allowing for a condensed carrier and improving ground clearance.

Chromoly 4340 axle shafts, thicker quarter-inch steel bracket mounts, thicker 9.5 mm tubes and upgraded 1410 U-Joints also increase trail durability. A nodular iron differential cover adds to the rugged appearance while providing extra ribbing for strength and increasing overall rigidity.

The high-clearance carrier design adds an additional half-inch of ground clearance, and an expanded range of gear ratios (4.56, 4.88, 5.13 and 5.38) helps accommodate for a variety of tire sizes. The direct bolt-in axle assembly allows use of OEM components and provides virtual “plug and play.” The axle assembly includes electronic differential lockers already installed.

“JPP Ultimate Dana 44™ AdvanTEK®” axles will be available in November 2018. For more information, visit www.mopar.com.

About Jeep Performance Parts

The Jeep Performance Parts portfolio, created in 2012 and offered by Mopar for the Jeep brand, provides enthusiasts with high-end, hard-core quality aftermarket accessories and performance parts, including axles, lift kits, bumpers, winches, skid plates, suspension components and more. These aftermarket offerings are engineered together with the same teams that create factory-authorized specifications for FCA vehicles and help elevate the Jeep vehicles’ already best-in-class off-road performance to the next level. Each part and accessory is specifically designed, built and quality tested to help transform stock rides into even more capable trail performers.

About Mopar

Mopar (a simple contraction of the words MOtor and PARts) is the service, parts and customer-care brand for FCA vehicles around the globe. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, the Mopar brand has evolved over more than 80 years to represent both complete care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era, with Mopar Performance Parts to enhance speed and handling for both road and racing use, and expanded to include technical service and customer support. Today, the Mopar brand’s global reach distributes more than 500,000 parts and accessories in over 150 markets around the world. With more than 50 parts distribution centers and 25 customer contact centers globally, Mopar integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

Mopar is the source for genuine parts and accessories for all FCA US LLC vehicle brands. Mopar parts are engineered together with the same teams that create factory-authorized specifications for FCA vehicles, offering a direct connection that no other aftermarket parts company can provide. Complete information on the Mopar brand is available at www.mopar.com.

SOURCE: Mopar