‘Monthly Briefing – August 2019’ published by Automotive World

Monthly Briefing is Automotive World’s exclusive emagazine, featuring the top content from AutomotiveWorld.com. Each issue features Automotive World’s usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with senior executives from the passenger car and commercial vehicle sectors.

‘Monthly Briefing – August 2019’ (https://www.automotiveworld.com/monthly-briefing/monthly-briefing-august-2019/) is available to download now from the Monthly Briefing section of AutomotiveWorld.com.

The August edition of Monthly Briefing includes the usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with:

Patrick Vergelas, Head of Renault Mobility Services

Head of Hideki Hada , Executive Engineer, Active Safety, Toyota Motor North America

, Executive Engineer, Active Safety, Chen Mo , Chief Executive, TuSimple

, Chief Executive, Benoit Jacob, Vice President of Design, Byton

Vice President of Design, James Taylor, Managing Director UK, Share Now

Managing Director UK, Patrick Dean, Chief Engineer, Kenworth

Chief Engineer, Stefan Seltz- Axmacher, Chief Executive and Co-Founder, Starsky Robotics

Chief Executive and Co-Founder, Alexander Kirn, Chief Executive, Invers

Chief Executive, Sam Abuelsamid, Principal Analyst, Navigant Research

Principal Analyst, Alastair Shooter, Global Head of Transport, DHL Supply Chain

Also in this issue:

Shanghai’s licence plate law is determining automaker strategy

Fuel suppliers prepare for the end of gasoline

Will future mobility be an urban legend outside of the city?

Could shared mobility leapfrog private ownership in India?

How are automakers using robots in factories?

London wants to make the private car a thing of the past

Could cyber threats kill the autonomous vehicle?

Engine makers need diverse solutions for next-generation trucks

Humans will remain essential for vehicle manufacturing

Can hydrogen fuel cells compete with diesel in trucking?

Automotive World subscribers can access the publication by following this link: https://www.automotiveworld.com/monthly-briefing/monthly-briefing-august-2019/

For more information about Automotive World subscriptions, please head to: http://www.automotiveworld.com/subscribe/