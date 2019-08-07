‘Monthly Briefing – August 2019’ published by Automotive World

Monthly Briefing is Automotive World’s exclusive emagazine, featuring the top content from AutomotiveWorld.com. Each issue features Automotive World’s usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with senior executives from the passenger car and commercial vehicle sectors.
‘Monthly Briefing – August 2019’ (https://www.automotiveworld.com/monthly-briefing/monthly-briefing-august-2019/) is available to download now from the Monthly Briefing section of AutomotiveWorld.com.
The August edition of Monthly Briefing includes the usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with:
- Patrick Vergelas, Head of Renault Mobility Services
- Hideki Hada, Executive Engineer, Active Safety, Toyota Motor North America
- Chen Mo, Chief Executive, TuSimple
- Benoit Jacob, Vice President of Design, Byton
- James Taylor, Managing Director UK, Share Now
- Patrick Dean, Chief Engineer, Kenworth
- Stefan Seltz- Axmacher, Chief Executive and Co-Founder, Starsky Robotics
- Alexander Kirn, Chief Executive, Invers
- Sam Abuelsamid, Principal Analyst, Navigant Research
- Alastair Shooter, Global Head of Transport, DHL Supply Chain
Also in this issue:
- Shanghai’s licence plate law is determining automaker strategy
- Fuel suppliers prepare for the end of gasoline
- Will future mobility be an urban legend outside of the city?
- Could shared mobility leapfrog private ownership in India?
- How are automakers using robots in factories?
- London wants to make the private car a thing of the past
- Could cyber threats kill the autonomous vehicle?
- Engine makers need diverse solutions for next-generation trucks
- Humans will remain essential for vehicle manufacturing
- Can hydrogen fuel cells compete with diesel in trucking?
Automotive World subscribers can access the publication by following this link: https://www.automotiveworld.com/monthly-briefing/monthly-briefing-august-2019/
For more information about Automotive World subscriptions, please head to: http://www.automotiveworld.com/subscribe/