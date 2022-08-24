‘Mobility for All’ comes to the American Center for Mobility

Test road named ‘Mobility4All Parkway’ in recognition of Toyota’s five-year anniversary of becoming ACM founding sponsor

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) and the American Center for Mobility (ACM) today unveiled “Mobility4All Parkway” as the new name of a test road at ACM’s Smart Mobility Test Center. Toyota was granted naming rights to the east/west section of ACM’s 6×6 lane intersection in recognition of five years since becoming an ACM founder-level sponsor. The announcement was made during Toyota’s Future Mobility Showcase for media on the ACM campus.

“‘Mobility for All’ is Toyota’s vision of the future as a mobility company pursuing ways to provide universal, inclusive and accessible mobility options to the greatest number of people,” said Monte Kaehr, group vice president, Advanced Mobility Research & Development, Toyota Motor North America. “ACM plays an important role in helping us toward achieving this goal, and we hope by giving ‘Mobility4All Parkway’ permanent visibility at the facility, others in the industry will embrace this vision for society.”

“Thanks to Toyota’s continued support, Michigan has been able to accelerate the mobility industry through research, testing and unique collaborations,” said Reuben Sarkar, president & CEO for ACM. “As one of our founder-level sponsors, Toyota’s contributions and engagement are realizing the vision set forth for ACM while benefiting our entire stakeholder community.”

Toyota joined ACM in 2017 as a founder-level sponsor with a $5 million contribution with an established presence on the campus. In 2021, Toyota announced the expansion of its commitment to ACM with an additional $6 million investment, which includes a five-year lease for exclusive on-campus facilities, increased use of testing resources, construction of vehicle labs and a new office workspace on the ACM campus. The project will be completed this fall.

SOURCE: Toyota