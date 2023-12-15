Mitsubishi Motors to begin production of the new Minicab EV electric commercial vehicle in Indonesia, the first local production of the vehicle outside Japan

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announced today that it has started production of the new Minicab EV (L100 EV in Indonesia), a kei-car1 class electric commercial vehicle at PT Mitsubishi Motors Krama Yudha Indonesia (hereafter, MMKI), Mitsubishi Motors' factory in Indonesia

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announced today that it has started production of the new Minicab EV (L100 EV in Indonesia), a kei-car1 class electric commercial vehicle at PT Mitsubishi Motors Krama Yudha Indonesia (hereafter, MMKI), Mitsubishi Motors’ factory in Indonesia. It will go on sale in Indonesia in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.

“In 2017, MMKI began production of the Xpander, which is now not only sold domestically in Indonesia, but also exported to support the development of the Indonesian auto industry,” said Takao Kato, president and chief executive officer, Mitsubishi Motors. “With the start of our first production of EVs overseas, we hope to meet the growing demand for EVs in the ASEAN region and at the same time contribute to the country’s environmental initiatives.”

The Minicab EV is a monobox design vehicle equipped with the EV system proven in the world’s first mass-produced EV, the i-MiEV. In addition, measures such as placing the drive battery under the center of the floor ensure that the EV components can be mounted without sacrificing the vehicle’s large cargo space, while a low center of gravity provides outstanding steering stability and a pleasant ride.

In response to the intensifying efforts in various fields aimed at achieving a carbon-neutral society, as well as increasing demand for logistics-related and commercial EVs for sustainable business activities, Mitsubishi Motors will contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions in the last mile of commercial use with the Minicab EV.

In addition, as part of its ASEAN strategy, Mitsubishi Motors plans to partially export the Pajero Sport midsize SUV, which is produced in Thailand and exported to Australia, from Indonesia in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.

1. Kei-car is a vehicle category in Japan for microcars.

[MMKI Overview]

Location Bekasi Regency, West Java Province, Republic of Indonesia (located 37 km east of Jakarta) President Director Minoru Saito Start of production April 2017 Production capacity 220,000 vehicles/year Site area 30 hectares Number of employees Approximately 3,900 (as of end of September 2023) Produced Models Pajero Sport, Xpander, Xpander Cross, Colt L300, Xforce, Minicab EV (L100 EV in Indonesia)

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors