Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for January 2024

January

2024 Fiscal Year 2023

(23/04-24/01) Calendar Year 2024

(24/01-24/01) Volume YoY(%) Volume YoY(%) Volume YoY(%) Production Domestic Production 43,286 111.9 413,191 113.1 43,286 111.9 Overseas Production*1 47,742 103.3 425,872 92.0 47,742 103.3 Total 91,028 107.2 839,063 101.3 91,028 107.2 Domestic

Sales*2 Registrations Total 2,822 69.1 34,565 91.7 2,822 69.1 Minicars Total 6,130 152.5 49,866 145.5 6,130 152.5 Grand Total 8,952 110.4 84,431 117.3 8,952 110.4 Exports Total 12,914 80.0 199,329 109.7 12,914 80.0

*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded

*2 Includes imports to Japan

< Domestic Production >

January 2024･･･First monthly year-on-year increase in 2 months since November, 2023 ( 111.9% year-on-year )

< Overseas Production >

January 2024･･･First monthly year-on-year increase in 8 months since May, 2023 ( 103.3% year-on-year )

< Total Production >

January 2024･･･First monthly year-on-year increase in 2 months since November, 2023 ( 107.2% year-on-year )

< Domestic Sales >

January 2024･･･Fifth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since August, 2023 ( 110.4% year-on-year )

< Exports >

January 2024･･･First monthly year-on-year decrease in 2 months since November, 2023 ( 80.0% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

< Overseas Production >

Asia 46,313 units : 102.4% year-on-year China 0 units : 0% year-on-year Thailand 24,402 units : 104.3% year-on-year Indonesia 14,337 units : 102.7% year-on-year



< Exports >

Asia 213 units : 2% year-on-year

North America 4,743 units : 5% year-on-year

Europe 283 units : 9% year-on-year

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors