Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for January 2024

January
Fiscal Year 2023
Calendar Year 2024
Volume
YoY(%)
Volume
YoY(%)
Volume
|YoY(%)
Production
|Domestic Production
43,286
111.9
413,191
113.1
43,286
111.9
|Overseas Production*1
47,742
103.3
425,872
92.0
47,742
103.3
Total
91,028
107.2
839,063
101.3
91,028
107.2
Domestic
|Registrations Total
2,822
69.1
34,565
91.7
2,822
69.1
|Minicars Total
6,130
152.5
49,866
145.5
6,130
152.5
Grand Total
8,952
110.4
84,431
117.3
8,952
110.4
Exports Total
12,914
80.0
199,329
109.7
12,914
80.0
*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded
*2 Includes imports to Japan
< Domestic Production >
January 2024･･･First monthly year-on-year increase in 2 months since November, 2023 ( 111.9% year-on-year )
< Overseas Production >
January 2024･･･First monthly year-on-year increase in 8 months since May, 2023 ( 103.3% year-on-year )
< Total Production >
January 2024･･･First monthly year-on-year increase in 2 months since November, 2023 ( 107.2% year-on-year )
< Domestic Sales >
January 2024･･･Fifth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since August, 2023 ( 110.4% year-on-year )
< Exports >
January 2024･･･First monthly year-on-year decrease in 2 months since November, 2023 ( 80.0% year-on-year )
Supplemental Information
< Overseas Production >
- Asia 46,313 units : 102.4% year-on-year
- China 0 units : 0% year-on-year
- Thailand 24,402 units : 104.3% year-on-year
- Indonesia 14,337 units : 102.7% year-on-year
< Exports >
- Asia 213 units : 2% year-on-year
- North America 4,743 units : 5% year-on-year
- Europe 283 units : 9% year-on-year
SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors