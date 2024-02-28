Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for January 2024

January
2024

Fiscal Year 2023
(23/04-24/01)

Calendar Year 2024
(24/01-24/01)

Volume

YoY(%)

Volume

YoY(%)

Volume

YoY(%)

Production

Domestic Production

43,286

111.9

413,191

113.1

43,286

111.9

Overseas Production*1

47,742

103.3

425,872

92.0

47,742

103.3

Total

91,028

107.2

839,063

101.3

91,028

107.2

Domestic
Sales*2

Registrations Total

2,822

69.1

34,565

91.7

2,822

69.1

Minicars Total

6,130

152.5

49,866

145.5

6,130

152.5

Grand Total

8,952

110.4

84,431

117.3

8,952

110.4

Exports Total

12,914

80.0

199,329

109.7

12,914

80.0

*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded
*2 Includes imports to Japan

< Domestic Production >
January 2024･･･First monthly year-on-year increase in 2 months since November, 2023 ( 111.9% year-on-year )

< Overseas Production >
January 2024･･･First monthly year-on-year increase in 8 months since May, 2023 ( 103.3% year-on-year )

< Total Production >
January 2024･･･First monthly year-on-year increase in 2 months since November, 2023 ( 107.2% year-on-year )

< Domestic Sales >
January 2024･･･Fifth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since August, 2023 ( 110.4% year-on-year )

< Exports >
January 2024･･･First monthly year-on-year decrease in 2 months since November, 2023 ( 80.0% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

< Overseas Production >

  • Asia 46,313 units  : 102.4% year-on-year
    • China 0 units  :     0% year-on-year
    • Thailand 24,402 units  : 104.3% year-on-year
    • Indonesia 14,337 units  : 102.7% year-on-year

< Exports >

  • Asia 213 units  :   2% year-on-year
  • North America 4,743 units  :   5% year-on-year
  • Europe 283 units :   9% year-on-year

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors

