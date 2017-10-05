Mitsubishi e-Evolution concept takes the driving experience to new levels

The new MITSUBISHI e-EVOLUTION CONCEPT will make its world debut at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show on October 25, 2017. Offering the public a glimpse of the future of Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC), the new MITSUBISHI e-EVOLUTION CONCEPT takes the brand’s EV knowhow and all-wheel drive SUV expertise to a new level with the addition of Artificial Intelligence (AI), combining these elements seamlessly to deliver safe and enjoyable performance that mirrors driver intent under all weather conditions and on all surfaces.

Using high-torque and high-performance electric motors, supplied by a high-capacity battery system, the MITSUBISHI e-EVOLUTION CONCEPT delivers the smooth and powerfully responsive performance that distinguishes EVs from conventional petrol- and diesel-powered vehicles. The triple motor 4WD system employs a single motor to drive the front wheels and a new Dual Motor AYC (Active Yaw Control) system to couple two rear motors through an electronically controlled torque-vectoring Active Yaw Control unit. Whether driving around town, on motorways or along winding roads, the system always provides crisp and nimble handling that faithfully mirrors driver intent.

The brain of the MITSUBISHI e-EVOLUTION CONCEPT is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) system that augments the driver’s capabilities. An array of sensors allows the AI system to instantly read changes in road and traffic conditions, as well as the driver’s intent. Seamlessly coordinating driver intent with vehicle performance, the system supports drivers of all abilities and by making it easier and safer to control the vehicle, thereby bringing the motoring experience to a new level.

A special coaching function allows the AI system to transfer knowledge to the driver and to unobtrusively enhance the driving expertise. After building a picture of the driver’s skill level, the system constructs a training program that provides advice through voice dialogue and a large dashboard display. As a result, drivers of all abilities quickly experience a vehicle that behaves the way they want it and soon they find themselves enjoying the driving experience to an even greater degree.

At the Tokyo Motor Show, the MITSUBISHI e-EVOLUTION CONCEPT will be one of 12 Mitsubishi models on display. It will be joined by the new Eclipse Cross coupe SUV (Japan market model), unveiled in Japan for the first time, the Outlander PHEVand other leading MMC models sold in Japan.

In addition to the MITSUBISHI e-EVOLUTION CONCEPT and the other vehicles on display, the Mitsubishi stand will also feature innovative technical exhibitions: AI Personal Assistant and Smart Speaker Demonstration.

AI Personal Assistant

Mitsubishi Motors’ onboard AI Personal Assistant builds up a comprehensive understanding of the vehicle’s occupants and delivers a connected motoring experience by providing the right kind of information to make driving safer and less stressful and by supporting communications between the driver and their family at home.

Here are AI Personal Assistant’s main features:

1) Dialogue System

AI Personal Assistant uses the latest in AI technology including voice recognition and natural-language processing to correctly understand what occupants are saying and to converse with them in natural-sounding language, accounting for the usual ambient noise.

Voiceprint technology and person recognition allow the system to identify individual passengers, learn about them from their speech and behaviour and provide services that best match their tastes and needs.

The system allows the driver to voice-control functions such as climate control, wipers, headlights and more. It also provides vehicle status information, including any malfunction alerts, should they occur.

AI Personal Assistant’s speech recognition uses a hybrid system combining cloud-based with onboard or local processing. The local system provides high speech recognition accuracy, even when there is no network connection or when network performance is degraded.

Some of the features described will be a demonstrated* at this year’s Tokyo Motor Show.

*…Developed jointly by CAPIO Inc. and ichibel co, ltd.

2) Connectivity with Different Devices and Content

AI Personal Assistant supports connectivity with a variety of devices and content. It can, for example, connect with a drone to check traffic conditions ahead or give occupants a birds-eye view of the natural scenery they are passing through.

Smart Speaker Demonstration

At the MITSUBISHI CONNECT area, there will be a demonstration using Amazon Echo with Alexa and Google Assistant on Google Home VPA-enabled wireless speakers (also known as smart speakers) to show the potential for linking home to car. This is one of the connected car services the company is developing.

Amazon Echo with Alexa use voice commands to play music, access schedules, do online shopping and control smart electrical appliances.

Google Home has the Google Assistant built in and uses voice commands to play music, access schedules and control smart electrical appliances.

The use of smart speakers is growing, particularly in the U.S.

The demonstration will show how assistants on smart speakers can be used to connect with cars and control the headlamps, adjust the interior temperature and lock or unlock the doors. Visitors to the show will be able to try them out for themselves.

Google Home is a trademark of Google Inc.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.