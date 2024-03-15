Michelin: exclusive supplier for the new Peugeot 3008 and E-3008 on the European market

Michelin has been selected by the French car manufacturer Peugeot to exclusively equip the new Peugeot 3008 and E-3008 sold in Europe

Michelin engineers have worked for three years on the development of the tire ranges for the future Peugeot 3008 and E-3008[1]. The specifications included extremely high expectations in terms of safety on wet and dry surfaces, and also key criteria such as long life and energy efficiency, areas of expertise in which Michelin is recognized as being a leader.

The electric vehicle is changing several paradigms in terms of tires. It increases the tire’s level of demand on multiple criteria in a simultaneous fashion, which represents a challenge for our engineers. In fact, making theoretically contradictory characteristics advance together is in the DNA of Michelin, which ceaselessly pushes the boundary of its tire performances. For more than 10 years we have been working on understanding the specific features of electric vehicles with regard to tires. The biggest change comes from the weight, which is always heavier, as these are battery-powered vehicles. The same dimension of tire must sometimes carry a few dozen (mild-hybrid technology) to several hundred additional kilograms on electric (BEV) models. Furthermore, the fact that the electric motors deliver their maximum torque as of start up adds extra stress, to which the effects of regenerative braking are added. This increase in traction and braking stress, combined with the increase in weight is likely to speed up wear. We have taken these elements into consideration in our development process, and this is what has allowed us to supply our partner with specific tires. You could say that the tires for the new Peugeot 3008 meet all these criteria and have truly been made for it! PHILIPPE JACQUIN

Vice-president of car and light truck tire development at Michelin

In order to cover the needs of all the new Peugeot 3008 and E-3008 versions, three tire ranges – two summer and one all-season – are offered, for 19- and 20-inch rims:

For Europe:

MICHELIN e.PRIMACY:

this is the first MICHELIN tire designed by taking the entire life cycle into consideration, i.e., by integrating the assessment of its environmental impacts from design to recycling. Truly packed with technologies, it is very efficient in terms of rolling resistance, which promotes the range of electric vehicles. During use, it is therefore ecological and economic, while also guaranteeing the performances for which MICHELIN tires are so famous: safety, grip, and lifespan. The MICHELIN e.PRIMACY tire will be available in 3 sizes: 235/50 R 20 104V, 235/55 R 19 105V, and 225/55 R 19 103V.

MICHELIN CrossClimate 2 SUV:

this represents tranquility while driving, regardless of the weather conditions or the season (they can remain on the vehicle all year round). This tire guarantees the benefits of summer tires when braking on dry and wet surfaces, and the performances of winter tires in terms of traction and braking in winter conditions. The 3PMSF (3 Peak Mountain Snow Flake) mark indicates that it is approved for use in winter, including in countries where suitable equipment is mandatory. Two dimensions are homologated: 225/55 R 19 103 V and 235/55 R 19 105 V.

For vehicles sold outside Europe:

MICHELIN Pilot Sport 4 SUV:

this high-performance tire combines safety and long life. Thanks to its great reactivity when changing direction and its steering precision, it offers a good driving experience. It is available in size 235/50 R 20 104V.

Michelin has deployed significant industrial means to accompany the commercial success of the new Peugeot SUV. The European factories in Vitoria and Valladolid in Spain, Cuneo in Italy, and Bad Kreuznach in Germany will supply the MICHELIN e.Primacy, MICHELIN Pilot Sport 4 SUV, and MICHELIN CrossClimate 2 SUV, and will exclusively equip all Peugeot 3008 and E-3008[2]. Manufacture that is as close as possible to the markets.

