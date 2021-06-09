Michael Alexander Schneider appointed CEO of idealworks

Michael Alexander Schneider becomes CEO of idealworks, the BMW Group’s Logistics Innovations spinoff

The idealworks advisory board has appointed Michael Alexander Schneider as Chief Executive Officer of the BMW Group spinoff effective June 1, 2021. Schneider previously worked in Corporate Strategy, M&A and Cooperations at BMW AG.

“With Michael, the idealworks advisory board welcomes an innovative manager with years of strategic and operational expertise. He will accelerate both idealworks’ innovation portfolio and the long-term course of growth we have embarked upon, exploiting the immense potential of the market for autonomous logistics systems,” states Dr. Rainer Feurer, Senior Vice President Corporate Investment Management BMW Group.

Schneider looks back on many years of experience in strategy consulting and the BMW Group. Over the past 14 years, he was initially responsible for managing strategic projects in sales and production. He then headed up the global business development of Rolls-Royce Motorcars Ltd. in the UK before taking over operational responsibility for the Asia-Pacific region, based in Singapore. Returning to BMW Corporate Strategy in Munich, he actively drove the establishment of the company idealworks, together with the current management team.

“With the autonomous mobile robot iw.hub, the control unit iw.brain, and the cloud-based fleet management software AnyFleet, idealworks has some of the most future-oriented intralogistics solutions on offer, and has written a remarkable story of innovation and growth in a few short months since its launch,” adds Michael Alexander Schneider. “I’m very excited to join such a strong and dynamic team that is already proving to be a game changer in the logistics industry, adding substantial value for companies worldwide.”

