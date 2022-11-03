Mercedes-Benz: Concept EQT Marco Polo[1] provides a first outlook on a fully-fledged micro-camper

Electric premium small van as a base: the new EQT2 provides practical solutions for camping fans

Mercedes‑Benz will unveil the Concept EQT Marco Polo1 on Friday, 2 December 2022 at 2 p.m. (CET), on the Mercedes me media online platform at https://media.mercedes-benz.com/EQT.The near-series concept vehicle provides a first outlook on a full-fledged, ex works micro camper on a small van basis, which will expectedly celebrate its debut in the second half of 2023. Before that, a first and easy camping solution is already available in the form of the Marco Polo module: the new EQT2, which is also celebrating its premiere, is ready for camping with the flexible module with bed and kitchen unit that can be installed and removed in no time at all.

With the near-series Concept EQT Marco Polo1 Mercedes-Benz is giving a preview of a fully electric small camper van to be available ex works. With its combination of a modern drive concept and an innovative camper interior, the Concept EQT Marco Polo1 offers the best prerequisites for an enjoyable weekend excursion, for example. At the same time, it is suitable for flexible everyday use thanks to the option of completely removing the camping features in just a few simple steps.

However, the new EQT2 not only forms the basis for the two camping solutions, but also offers private customers an attractive entry into the fully-electric world of Mercedes-EQ. The premium small van combines the variability and high-quality equipment level of the T-Class with the advantages of all-electric drive for families as well as active recreationalists. It combines compact exterior dimensions with ample space. Thanks to protected, space-saving installation of the battery in the underbody, with a favourably low centre of gravity, it offers almost the same variability and practicality in the interior as the conventionally powered T‑Class. In addition, the privately positioned, fully electric small van, based on the T-Class, offers e.g. a low loading sill, practical sliding doors and typical Mercedes standards of comfort, connectivity, value and safety

1 The Concept EQT Marco Polo is a concept car and not available for purchase yet.

2The vehicle is currently still under development and is not yet available for sale.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz