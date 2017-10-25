Mercedes-Benz Cars at the Tokyo Motor Show: An array of Asia premieres – from autonomous city car to Formula One technology

At the Tokyo International Motor Show from 28 October until 5 November, Mercedes-Benz is providing a glimpse into future mobility with a wide array of Asia premieres. With its Formula One hybrid technology, the Mercedes-AMG Project ONE show car stands for the “Future of Driving Performance”. The smart vision EQ fortwo presents an electric and autonomous solution for highly efficient and flexible local transportation, while the Concept EQA is the first all-electric EQ concept vehicle in the compact segment by Mercedes-Benz. And with pre-production models of the Mercedes-Benz GLC F-CELL, the brand with the three-pointed star is showcasing the world’s first electric vehicle with fuel-cell and battery-electric drive.

“Japan is extremely important to us. Since 2013, we achieved four record years in a row in this market. Between January and September, we sold more than 50,000 cars here – more than ever before in the first nine months of the year. No wonder Mercedes-Benz remains the most successful premium brand in Japan,” says Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG, responsible for Mercedes-Benz Cars Marketing & Sales. “ Today’s line-up shows: We have every intention of making the podium in many other important disciplines of the future as well: from an ultra-compact city car to the most powerful engine we’ve ever built; from battery-electric to fuel cell to plug-in hybrid to purebred race technology.”

Mercedes-AMG Project ONE – close to the Formula One World Champion

The Mercedes-AMG Project ONE, a two-seater super sports car, marks the first time that state-of-the-art, highly efficient Formula One hybrid technology is being brought from the racetrack to the road virtually one-to-one. The performance hybrid will deliver an anticipated output of more than 1000 hp and a top speed of more than 350 km/h. The high-performance plug-in drive comes directly from Formula One and comprises a highly integrated and intelligently networked combination of hybrid turbocharged internal combustion engine and a total of four electric motors.

smart vision EQ fortwo – urban mobility at the very highest level

Individuality, maximum flexibility and efficiency for local public transport – that’s what the smart vision EQ fortwo stands for, thanks to its swarm intelligence and demand prediction. The self-driving concept vehicle picks up its passengers from their preferred location and is operated entirely by smartphone. Making the journey to pick up a “hire car” a thing of the past. The interconnected vehicles are always on the road. Utilisation increases and, at the same time, the amount of traffic and the number of parking spaces required in urban areas are reduced. It is the first passenger vehicle presented by the Daimler Group to dispense entirely with a steering wheel and pedals. The smart vision EQ fortwo is the also first vehicle to fully represent the individual competences of the CASE strategy – Connected, Autonomous, Shared & Services and Electric.

Concept EQA – maximum fascination in a compact vehicle

The Concept EQA is the first all-electric EQ concept vehicle by Mercedes-Benz in the compact segment. Excellent ride and handling characteristics are provided by its permanent all-wheel drive and two electric motors, which have a system output that can be increased to more than 200 kW thanks to scalable battery components. In combination with the Mercedes-Benz intelligent operating strategy, the Concept EQA achieves a range of around 400 kilometres, depending on the installed battery capacity. With a considerable reduction in seams and lines as well as the black-panel surface at the front end serving as a virtual grille, the vehicle exemplifies once more the systematic development of the brand’s design language of sensual purity.

GLC F-CELL enters pre-production – a dual-electric heart

Mercedes-Benz is presenting pre-production models of the new Mercedes-Benz GLC F-CELL, marking the next milestone on the road to zero-emissions driving. Under the designation EQ Power, the latest electric model (destined for subsequent series production) from the Mercedes-Benz family is doubly electrifying. As a world first, it is set to combine innovative fuel-cell and battery technology in the form of a plug-in hybrid: in addition to hydrogen, the all-electric variant of the popular SUV can be topped off with electricity. The intelligent interaction of battery and fuel cell as well as short refuelling times will make the GLC F-CELL an electric companion for everyday use and long-distance journeys. With 4.4 kg of hydrogen on board, the pre-production model produces sufficient energy for a range of up to 437 km in the NEDC. F-CELL drivers also benefit from a range of up to 49 km in the NEDC from the large lithium-ion battery. A power output of 147 kW delivers the combined pleasure of dynamic performance and zero-emissions driving.

“The benefits of the fuel cell are compelling: long range, short refuelling times and all that comes out of the “exhaust” is water. What’s more, the technology offers great opportunities for buses and other large commercial vehicles,” says Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG, responsible for Mercedes-Benz Cars Marketing & Sales. “We have no doubt that this technology has a future, wherever the necessary infrastructure exists – like here in Japan, for example.”