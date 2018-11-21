McLaren Automotive set to raise the roof with reveal of second new model under £1.2bn Track25 business plan

A new McLaren supercar is set to raise the roof next month as the British creator of luxury sportscars and supercars reveals the second model in its £1.2bn Track25 business plan.

The first was the McLaren Speedtail, a hybrid ‘Hyper-GT’ that will join the company’s Ultimate Series with a central driving position and the fastest top speed of any McLaren yet.

More light will be cast on the new McLaren supercar when it is revealed online at 20:10 GMT on Saturday December 8, 2018. Follow https://cars.mclaren.com/some-see-more to watch the story unfold.

SOURCE: McLaren