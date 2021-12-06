Mazda2 Hybrid: Mazda launches first self-charging full hybrid

The new Mazda2 Hybrid1, on sale throughout Europe from spring 2022, brings self-charging, full hybrid powertrain technology to the Mazda model range for the first time

The new Mazda2 Hybrid1, on sale throughout Europe from spring 2022, brings self-charging, full hybrid powertrain technology to the Mazda model range for the first time.

The Mazda2 Hybrid is a self-charging, full hybrid that combines a 1490 cc, 93 DIN hp/68 kW three-cylinder petrol engine with a 59 kW electric motor for a total system power of 116 DIN hp/85 kW.

Mazda’s new hybrid will accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 9.7 seconds and has a top speed of 175 km/h. It returns WLTP combined cycle fuel economy of only 4.0-3.8 l/100 km and CO 2 emissions of just 93-87 g/km (16” or 15” wheel size-dependent).

At start-up the vehicle automatically runs in EV mode, offering smooth, seamless and quiet running on electric motor power in urban environments, with zero CO 2 , NOx and particulate emissions.

During normal driving, power allocation is adjusted between the petrol engine and electric motor for optimum performance and the best possible fuel efficiency. During deceleration and under braking, kinetic energy is recovered as electrical energy for storage in the high-performance battery.

Battery power level is constantly managed via an engine-driven generator to remove any need to recharge the system from an external source.

Although it is a compact B-segment vehicle, the new Mazda2 Hybrid’s long 2,560 mm wheelbase offers comfortable accommodation for up to four adults, as well as 286 litres of boot space. It is available throughout Europe in a choice of three grades -Mazda2 Hybrid Pure, Mazda2 Hybrid Agile and Mazda2 Hybrid Select- and has a maximum five-star Euro-NCAP crashworthiness rating2.

The new Mazda2 Hybrid is the latest outcome of a long-standing collaboration between Mazda Motor Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation. It will be an OEM model supplied by Toyota Motor Europe, a wholly owned subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation, and will be added to the Mazda2 European line-up as Mazda’s own brand vehicle.

It is a highly significant car for Mazda in the context of the company’s commitment to fulfil the objectives laid out in ‘Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030’, its long-term vision for technological development. Specifically – in line with the Paris Agreement – its aim to reduce corporate average well-to-wheel CO 2 emissions by 50% by 2030 and, by accelerating the electrification of its fleet, achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

1 WLTP fuel consumption (combined): 4.0-3.8 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions (combined): 93-87 g/km. Vehicles are homologated in accordance with the type approval procedure WLTP (Regulation (EU) 1151 / 2017; Regulation (EU) 2007/715). NEDC fuel consumption (combined): 3.2 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions (combined): 73g/km. To provide comparability the referred values are NEDC – values determined in line with Implementation Regulation (EU) 1153 / 2017

2 Euro NCAP source: Euro NCAP | The European New Car Assessment Programme

SOURCE: Mazda