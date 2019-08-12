Mazda UK embraces the power of customer advocacy with new Feefo partnership

Mazda UK has partnered with cutting-edge reviews provider Feefo to deploy their customer experience platform on the Mazda.co.uk website, ensuring that visitors to the site read opinions and consumer reviews from verified Mazda owners.

Feefo differs from other review sites because its invitation-only approach ensures it’s just genuine Mazda owners that can post reviews – real customers delivering their authentic thoughts on owning and driving a Mazda. “We’ve always believed in the power of customer advocacy, commented John Bache, Digital and Data Optimisation Manager, Mazda UK. Adding, “we wanted a partner that gave visitors to our site real assurance that the reviews they were reading were from verified owners, and Feefo is a well-established brand that gives us exactly that.”

Since the programme went live in May, Mazda UK has received over 1,000 certified reviews with 97 per cent of owners scoring their Mazda four or five stars, with an average score of 4.8 out of 5. “Purchasing a new car is an extremely well-considered purchase, so its vital we give as much information as we can to our customers. Alongside strong reviews from the media, endorsement from our customers is a powerful incentive to buy”, commented John Bache.

Visitors to www.mazda.co.uk can search for specific reviews mentioning aspects of the car, such as specification, space or driving experience, so they can find the details that are really important to them.

Designed to ensure that consumers get feedback they can trust from real Mazda owners and drilldown into the areas that matter the most to them when it comes to deciding their next car purchase, the reviews add an excellent extra element to the consumer experienced on the recently launched all-new Mazda UK website.

Boosting trust and transparency with consumers, the use of a globally experienced review partner is another example of Mazda’s customer first approach. With the All-New Mazda3 already being delivered to customers, and the stylish Mazda CX-30 SUV arriving soon, Mazda’s entire range and its new generation of cars will be rated by the people who own and drive them.

SOURCE: Mazda